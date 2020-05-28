Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU admission 2020: PG entrance test date

The Delhi University, or DU, on Thursday announced that the registrations for postgraduate (PG) admission will be open from June 8 till June 30. The tentative dates for the PG entrance exams, which will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be from July 27 to August 10.

The dates were shared as part of the agenda of Delhi University's Academic Council meeting scheduled for May 29, 2020. The dates released by Delhi University are made tentative in view of the high number of coronavirus infections in India. The Ministry of Home Affairs had said that schools and Colleges are still not allowed to open, except for conducting pending board examinations.

Delhi University estimates that the results for the PG entrance examination will be released by August 14. The new academic session for PG students is expected to begin from September, 2020.

According to the tentative schedule, Delhi University is considering holding the PG admissions based on the first merit, second and third merit between August 18 to August 31. Admission based on the first merit list is planned from August 18 to August 20. Admissions for the second and third merit list will be from August 23 to August 25 and August 28 to August 31 respectively.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier issued guidelines for universities regarding the academic calendar. UGC had suggested that academic session should begin from August for existing students and from September onwards for new students.