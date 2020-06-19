DU Admission 2002 process likely to begin tomorrow

Delhi University is expected to begin admission process tomorrow, i.e. on June 20. A University official told news agency PTI that the registration process for admission to Delhi University will most likely begin on June 20 and this time around, the University will not hold any sports or ECA trials. The decision to do away with sports and ECA trial is only a one time measure taken in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no admission in ECA quota except for NCC and NSS on the basis of certificates and no trials will be held. For sports quota too, the admission will be granted on the basis of certificates.

According to a PTI report, DU Standing Committee on Admissions, in a meeting held on June 9, decided that registration process for all courses will open between June 20 and July 4. The University will then open a second window to allow students to update their 12th marks after CBSE announces the result.

The cut off list will be announced in August depending on the CBSE result declaration date.

Delhi University is yet to release admission schedule and it remains to be seen if the registration process for admission starts tomorrow or not. The registration process, when begins, will be held through online admission portal. There will be separate links for UG and PG admission.