  • Home
  • Education
  • Delhi University Admission Process Likely To Begin Tomorrow

Delhi University Admission Process Likely To Begin Tomorrow

DU Admission 2020: A University official told news agency PTI that the registration process for admission to Delhi University will most likely begin on June 20.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 3:13 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi High Court: University of Delhi To Reimburse Visually Impaired Students Cost Of Books And Devices
COVID-19: Facilitate Cashless Treatment For Delhi University Employees, Demands Teachers’ Association
Open Book Exam: DU Allows Option Of Submitting Answer Sheets Via Email For Open Learning Students
COVID-19: Delhi University Asks Students Who Have Left Hostels To Collect Belongings
Mock Open Book Examination Will Not Address Students’ Problems, Says Teachers Body
Delhi University Announces School Of Climate Change And Sustainability Under Institute Of Eminence Scheme
Delhi University Admission Process Likely To Begin Tomorrow
DU Admission 2002 process likely to begin tomorrow
New Delhi:

Delhi University is expected to begin admission process tomorrow, i.e. on June 20. A University official told news agency PTI that the registration process for admission to Delhi University will most likely begin on June 20 and this time around, the University will not hold any sports or ECA trials. The decision to do away with sports and ECA trial is only a one time measure taken in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be no admission in ECA quota except for NCC and NSS on the basis of certificates and no trials will be held. For sports quota too, the admission will be granted on the basis of certificates.

According to a PTI report, DU Standing Committee on Admissions, in a meeting held on June 9, decided that registration process for all courses will open between June 20 and July 4. The University will then open a second window to allow students to update their 12th marks after CBSE announces the result.

The cut off list will be announced in August depending on the CBSE result declaration date.

Delhi University is yet to release admission schedule and it remains to be seen if the registration process for admission starts tomorrow or not. The registration process, when begins, will be held through online admission portal. There will be separate links for UG and PG admission.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi DU Admission Process University of Delhi Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

S Chand State Bank of India PO Test 2020
₹ 199/-
Buy Now
S Chand RBI Assistant 2019 Prelims
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
S Chand State Bank of India Clerk Prelims Test 2020
₹ 99/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Plea In Supreme Court Seeking Uniform Education System With Common Syllabus
Plea In Supreme Court Seeking Uniform Education System With Common Syllabus
Delhi High Court: University of Delhi To Reimburse Visually Impaired Students Cost Of Books And Devices
Delhi High Court: University of Delhi To Reimburse Visually Impaired Students Cost Of Books And Devices
Tamil Nadu 12th Result Expected In July First Week
Tamil Nadu 12th Result Expected In July First Week
IIT Kharagpur Launches Online Lecture Series On Innovation And Entrepreneurship After COVID-19
IIT Kharagpur Launches Online Lecture Series On Innovation And Entrepreneurship After COVID-19
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Result 2020: JNV Declares Selection Test Results For Classes 6 And 9
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Result 2020: JNV Declares Selection Test Results For Classes 6 And 9
.......................... Advertisement ..........................