DU Admission 2020: Delhi University May Not Release First Cut Off List On October 10

DU Admission 2020: Officials at the Delhi University (DU) have said that they have not yet decided the date for releasing the first cut off list On reports claiming that the cut off will be released on October 10, the officials said they have asked the colleges to submit the list by October 10, but are yet to decide if they would release the list for students on the same day or the next day.

DU will begin admission for the undergraduate courses through the first cut off list from October 12.

In a conversation with Careers360, Shobha Bagai, dean of admissions at the University of Delhi, said, “I will just say that I think everybody is reading the media wrong and interpreting it wrong. We had just said that we had asked the principals to give it to us on October 10.”

“Now the cut offs will only be declared once we have this from all the principals. That is not in my hands so I cannot give that information right now,” Ms Bagai added.

As the DU admissions 2020 under the first cut-off list are scheduled to begin on October 12 and end on October 14, the last day to submit fees will be October 16 and the Delhi University’s new academic session will begin from November 18. Ms Shobha Bagai said the Delhi University will conduct a webinar for applicants on October 9.

"We will be holding a webinar for students on how to calculate their cut-offs, choose courses and colleges on the dashboard. We will also be holding a meeting with college conveners. There is a need to sensitise anybody -- from colleagues in colleges to candidates, who tend to get anxious," Ms Bagai said.