DU Cut-Off 2020: Delhi University’s Third Cut-Off List Likely Tomorrow

The Delhi University (DU) is likely to release the DU 3rd cut-off list tomorrow for admission to undergraduate degree programmes at the university and its affiliated colleges for the admission to the 2020-21 academic session. Admission against the DU second cut-off list started on Monday, October 19, and continued till October 21. The university had released the DU first cut-off 2020 was released on October 10, and DU second cut-off list on October 17 with admissions to many courses being closed and some programmes seeing a minor decline in the cut-off marks required for admission.

Students who have already enrolled in any of the Delhi University’s colleges will also have the option to change the college or course after the new DU third cut-off list is announced. Candidates who have not enrolled themselves in any of the DU UG programmes after the release of first cut-off list or second cut-off list can check the DU third cut-off list apply accordingly on the website.

The university will prepare the DU third cut-off list 2020 on the basis of ‘best of four’ formulae. Candidates who meet the requirements of DU third cut-off 2020 must fill their desired course or college in the DU admission form and complete the document verification process. Candidates will also be required to pay the requisite DU admission fee within the stipulated time.

Candidates scoring above the DU third cut-off can apply online for admission to the university by following these simple steps. Unlike previous years, DU this year has been following a contactless admission process due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU third cut-offs 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

According to data shared by DU, out of 59,730 applications as part of DU first cut-off list, as many as 34,814 students have paid the fees on the last day of admission against the first DU cut-off list. This has been the highest number of DU admissions that took place after the first cut-off till date. Last year, the number of admissions after the first cut-off list was around 24,000. While over 15,000 students applied for admission in undergraduate courses at Delhi University on the last day of admissions against the second cut-off list.