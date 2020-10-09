Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Invites Admission-Related Queries

Delhi University Admission: The University of Delhi has constituted an online help desk for Undergraduate admissions, scheduled to start on October 12, 2020. Candidates can submit their grievances related to UG admission through an online form available at du.ac.in. The undergraduate admissions will be held online and prior to the commencement of UG admission, the DU first cut off list will be released.

“University of Delhi has constituted an online Help Desk/Central Admission Grievance Redressal Committee to address applicant's queries/grievances seeking admissions to Under-graduate (UG) programmes. To resolve any queries/grievances, applicants can download the format of the form from http://www.du.ac.in/du/uploads/COVID-19/pdf/Query_Grievance_Form.pdf The filled form or queries/ grievances in the format given in the form should be mailed to undergraduate2020@admission.du.ac.in (for queries) uggrievances2020@admission.du.ac.in,” reads the official notification.

Admission against the first DU Cutoff list will be held between October 12 and October 14. The last day to submit fees will be October 16 and the new academic session in DU will begin from November 18.

According to experts, DU Cutoff 2020 will rise this year as a large number of students have scored above 95% in CBSE class 12 final exams. The university has received a maximum of 2,85,128 applications from CBSE Board students.

Physical quaries related to DU Admission 2020 will not be addressed, the University said.