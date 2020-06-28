DU Admission 2020: Delhi University To Hold Second Live Webinar On June 29 At Du.ac.in

  • Home
Delhi University, or DU, officials will host a second web-seminar to address the queries on reservation of students under various categories. The webinar will be live on DU official website, Facebook and Twitter.

New Delhi:

The Delhi University, or DU, Admission Branch will host a live webinar on DU undergraduate admissions on June 29 from 11 AM to 12 Noon. The web-seminar will enable the aspiring students of DU to clear their doubts on reservation criteria under various categories. Earlier, on June 23, a live webinar was hosted by the DU admission branch for the students seeking admission at the university and its affiliated colleges.

The webinar in its second edition, as per a notification, will deal particularly with the reservation criteria under various categories. Registration for the DU webinar is free for all. Students can register on the DU admission branch Facebook page or at the DU official website -- du.ac.in. The webinar will be held between 11 AM and 12 Noon.

This year, the entire DU admission process from registration to verification of documents will be online. The admission portal of the university went live on June 20 and will be open for the aspiring students seeking admission at DU till July 4. The DU admission is being held for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes for the 2020-2021 academic session.

Earlier, DU conducted open day sessions for answer queries of students about the admission process. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought many changes in the DU admission process this year like exclusion of extracurricular and sports activities trials.

Till June 24, over 1.26 lakh students have registered for undergraduate programmes in the university. While 41,704 candidates have applied for postgraduate programmes and 5,356 students for admission to MPhil and PhD.

