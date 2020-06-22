Delhi University To Hold Live Webinar On Admission Process

Registration for the DU admission webinar is free for all. The webinar will be held from 11 am to 1 pm.

The Delhi University (DU) will hold a webinar on June 23 to address doubts on the admission process. This year, the entire process right from registration to verification of documents will be online and contactless. DU’s admission portal went live on June 20 and will be open for candidates till July 4. The admission is being held for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes.

Registration for the DU admission webinar is free for all. The webinar will be held from 11 am to 1 pm.

DU Webinar Link

As per standard norms, DU conducts open days to communicate information on admission process to parents and students. In December 2019, the university had sought suggestions on open days to ease dissemination of information regarding admission process.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, several changes have been made by the University this year in the admission process.

This year students with achievements in sports and extra-curricular activities, will not get a chance to showcase their talent as the varsity will not have sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) trials. Only candidates with NCC and NSS certificates will be considered for admissions under the ECA category while admissions under the sports category will be granted based on merit certificates.

Prior to this, candidates used to be first shortlisted on the basis of merit certificates earned over the last three years. Those shortlisted, had to report at different venues for centralised trials. The seats reserved under the two categories are supernumerary seats.

DU offers admission under the sports quota in 27 disciplines including archery, athletics, cricket, football, badminton, hockey, swimming, wrestling, tennis, judo, and basketball, among others.

Under ECA category, there are 14 recognised activities-- creative writing, dance, debate, fine arts, music, music instrumental including tabla, harmonium, sitar, dholak, drums, guitar, and sarod; theatre, NCC, NSS, and yoga, among others.

Last year a total of 3,67,895 candidates had applied on the University's admission portal, out of which 2,58,388 students had completed their application process with fee payment. From among the 2.5 lakh applicants, the maximum number of application was received for BA (Hons) English followed by BA (Hons) Political Science, and BA Programme.