DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Extends Application Deadline

Delhi University Admissions 2020: The university has extended the application deadline for the undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and MPhil programmes.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 4, 2020 6:41 pm IST

Delhi University Admissions 2020: DU extends application deadline
New Delhi:

Delhi University, or DU, has extended the application deadline for admission to its undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), MPhill and PhD courses till July 18. Earlier, the last date was till July 4. The DU registration process began on June 20, 2020.

Candidates seeking admission to UG, PG, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law, MPhil and Phd programmes in the colleges affiliated to DU can now register themselves and submit their online applications till July 18, 2020.

However, as the DU statement said, “other terms and conditions mentioned in the BOIs [Bulletins of Information] remain unchanged".

DU Admissions 2020

So far, DU has seen over 1.39 lakh registrations in the unreserved category; 39,078 in Other Backward Classes, or OBC, category; 24,310 in Scheduled Castes, or SC; 4,217 in Scheduled Tribes, or ST; 5,434 in Economically Weaker Sections, or EWS.

Multiple changes has been made this year in the DU admission process to ensure social distancing as a precautionary measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-time measures taken for the 2020-21 academic session include: complete online admission process from submission of application forms and document verification to selection of courses and colleges and no trials for extra-curricular activities for students of sports quota.

