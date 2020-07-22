DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Admission Tests by NTA in September, Check Details

NTA is likely to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from 6th September to 11th September 2020.

For those seeking admission to Delhi University this year, The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 from 6th September to 11th September 2020, Delhi University said in a notice.

Delhi University entrance test or DUET, to be held in online mode, is conducted by National Test Agency (NTA) for undergraduate, postgraduate, M.Phil, and PhD programmes.

“As aspirants desirous of seeking admission to UG, PG, M Phil and PhD programmes of the University of Delhi through entrance test are hereby informed that NTA is likely to conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2020 from 6th September 2020 to 11th September 2020, “DU’s admission branch said in a notice.

The detailed schedule will be announced soon.

“The notice further said, “Applicants are advised to carefully go through the respective Bulletin of the information uploaded on the website of the University of Delhi to check eligibility and the courses for which the entrance test shall be conducted. They are also advised to carefully go through the information of the entrance test that has also been posted on the website,” Delhi University said.

The deadline for registrations had been extended by the University of Delhi previously as well. Earlier, the last date for filling the DU admission form 2020 was July 18, however, it has been extended till July 31. Jesus and Mary College and St. Stephen’s College have also extended their application deadline till July 31.



