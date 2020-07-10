  • Home
DU Admission 2020: Continue ECA Quota, Advises Vice President

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has also asked Delhi University to take “prompt action” on finalising the examination calendar and filling up of vacant positions in the university.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 7:55 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Vice President of India M.Venkaiah Naidu, has advised the authorities of Delhi University to continue the ECA quota "to admit talented artists to the university". The extra-curricular activities, or ECA, quota allows admission to applicants who have demonstrated talent in non-academic fields by relaxing the minimum scores required for entry. The admission process for the quota involves trials which Delhi University had cancelled due to COVID-19.

Mr Naidu's suggestion has come as response to requests from members of Parliament and prominent artistes. The university, for the academic year 2020-21, has made considerable changes in the DU admission procedure including quota for extra-curricular activities, or ECA.

DU OBE Exams

Mr Naidu has also asked the university to take “prompt action” on finalising the examination calendar and filling up of vacant positions in the university.

Mr Naidu, who is also the Chancellor of DU has made these remarks in a meeting with the Pro-Vice Chancellor and dean of colleges of the university.

The Pro-VC and dean of colleges briefed the Vice President about various issues including the issue of ECA quota for admission to first year in the university and its affiliated colleges.

During the meeting, as per a statement, Mr Naidu was also briefed on open book examination system and filling-in of pending appointments of registrar, comptroller of examination, librarians, principals of colleges and other officials of the university.

