Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU Undergraduate Admission 2020 Starts Tomorrow; Check Details

The University of Delhi (DU) will allow the candidates to register online at the college websites for admission to the affiliated colleges of the university between October 12 and October 14. Candidates meeting the required DU first cut-off 2020 will be eligible to apply online for the academic session 2020-21 The university this year will follow a contactless admission process. Candidates can register online at the specific colleges and upload the required documents.

Each affiliated college of Delhi University has issued a set of guidelines to admit students to the university. Several colleges have also provided extra eligibility criteria and relaxations to female students and students under minority community for the admission to the university.

DU Admission Process 2020

Candidates scoring above the DU first cut-off can apply online for admission to the university by following these simple steps --

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU first cut-offs 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

As per the DU admission dates 2020, candidates can register online till October 14 against the DU first cut-off list. The last day to submit the DU admission fees online is October 16. The new academic session in DU is scheduled to begin from November 18. The university will verify the documents uploaded by the candidates during the online contactless admission process and after scrutiny will approve the admission at the affiliated college of DU. Candidates have to pay the admission fee after they are shortlisted for Delhi University UG admission.

Documents Required For DU Admissions 2020

1. Class 10 pass certificate or mark-sheet indicating dates of birth and parents’ names

2. Class 12 mark sheet

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS/CW/KM Certificate (if applicable)

4. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate (if applicable)

5. EWS Certificate from competent authority certifying the applicant can claim reservation under this category. Income certificate is also required