DU Admission 2020: Check Vacant Seats After 5th Cut-Off List

Delhi University Releases List Of Vacant Seats Before Special Cut-Off

The University of Delhi has released the list of vacant seats available at different colleges before announcing the sixth or the DU special cut-off 2020. The list contains seats left after the fifth round of merit-based admissions. A good number of seats are left for both reserved and unreserved category students in many colleges.

Read || DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Postpones Special Cut-Off, Spot Admission

At Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, seats are left for honours programmes in Economics (4), BCom (3), Chemistry (6) for unreserved category candidates.

Bharati College is left with 85 seats for its BA (honours) History programme. It has a good number of vacant seats in most of the programmes for unreserved candidates.

College of Vocational Studies has 10 unreserved seats left for the honours programme in Economics.

For DU special cut-off 2020, women colleges such as Gargi College, LSR College, Mata Sundri College for Women, Miranda House have few seats left.

SRCC has 12 unreserved seats available for the sixth cut-off list for its BCom programme. For the Economics honours programme, there are two seats left for SC and EWS categories each.

For unregerved category, almost all seats have been filled for different programmes at lHindu, Hansraj, Ramjas, Sri Venkateswara colleges.

Earlier, the university had postponed the release of DU special cut -off 2020. “Many of the University departments and officials have been affected by COVID-19. Due to this, the Spot admission to UG entrance based courses and special cut-off for UG merit based courses have been deferred till further notice,” DU had said.

Meanwhile, the new academic session for the freshers began from Wednesday after a delay of over four months.

Over 68,000 of the 70,000 undergraduate seats have been filled so far under five cut-off lists. This year, the admission process was completely online in view of the pandemic.