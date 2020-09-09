DU Admission 2020: Check Previous Cut-Offs For Gargi College

When it comes to taking admission in Delhi University, Gargi College is one of the best colleges to pursue an undergraduate degree. In all women colleges of Delhi University, Gargi College is one of the top rated colleges of south campus. Gargi College offers many undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in many specializations. In Gargi College, admission to the undergraduate programmes will be based on the marks secured in the qualifying examination (12th).

The University of Delhi will release the DU 2020 cutoff for all affiliated colleges in September. The cutoff marks is the minimum marks which are required to be scored by candidates in the Class 12 board exams for admission to undergraduate programmes. The cut off marks for various subjects at Gargi College are prepared on the basis of “Best of Four” calculation of Delhi University.

DU Admission 2020: Course Offered In Gargi College

Gargi College offers 21 undergraduate courses including BA Hons, B.com Hons, B.Sc Hons, BA, and B.Com programmes. In 2020, Gargi College has been ranked at 16 position as per the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s (MHRD) National Institutional Research Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020.

Know Gargi College Cut off to Know Your Admission Chances

It is important for candidates who want to take admission in Gargi College to know about the minimum cut off marks required to secure a seat in their desired programmes. Every year, admission to Gargi College is granted on basis of a course-wise cut off, determined by the respective departments. Let’s take a glance at the trend of cut off marks for the previous years at Gargi College for various UG programmes.

DU Admission 2020: Previous Year’s Cut Off Data

Candidates can go through the table that contains previous year’s cutoff for Gargi College. The cutoff will give the aspirants an idea of how much they need to score to get admission in the desired course. Check Gargi College cut off for 2019 here:

Gargi College 2019 First Cut-off

Course GEN OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) History 95 90 86 86 85 90 94 B.A (Hons) English 96 91 89 89 85 96 95 B.A (Hons) Economics 97 94 90 88 90 94 96 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 97 95 92 92 92 94 96.5 B.A (Hons) Philosophy 90 84 84 84 84 90 89 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 49.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 96 90 87 87 86 86 95 B.A (Hons) Hindi 82 80 75 75 75 75 79 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 95.3 93 90 90 90 93 95 B.Sc. Physical Science 92 89 88 77 72 88 89 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 97 96.33 90.33 88.33 85 90.33 96.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94.33 92.33 84.33 82.33 65 88.33 94 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 92.66 89.66 80.66 80.66 60 92.33 90.66 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 97 96 90 85 85 96 96 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 97 95.5 92 89 90 95 96.5 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90.66 87.66 78.66 78 60 87.66 87.66 B.Com 95.5 90.5 85 80 82 90 95.25 B.Com (Hons) 96.5 91.5 88 82 85 92 96.25

Gargi College 2019 Second Cut-off

Course GEN OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) Economics 96.5 93 88 85 88 93 Closed B.A (Hons) History 94.5 Closed Closed Closed 84.5 89 Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy 90 83.5 83 83 83 89 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi 81 78 74 72 73 73 78.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 95 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 49.5 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 94 91 91 91 Closed 96 B.A (Hons) English 95.75 Closed 88 Closed 83 95.75 94 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 95.5 94 89 84 86 92 92 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology 94.66 92 88.66 80 85 92 92 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 96 95.33 89 85 84 89 89 B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science 91 88.66 87 76 72 88 88.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 94 91 Closed 81.33 64 86 86 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 95.66 95 89.66 83 83 95 95 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90.33 87.33 78 76 60 87 90 B.Sc (Hons) Botany 91 88 Closed 75 60 90 90 B.Com 95.25 Closed 84.75 79.5 80 88 95 B.Com (Hons) 96.25 Closed 86 80 84 91 96

Gargi College 2019 Third Cut-off

Course GEN OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A (Hons) History Closed 89.75 Closed Closed Closed 88 Closed B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 82.5 82 82 82 89 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 70 71 71 78 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 95 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 Closed 45 45 45 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed Closed 87 84 88 93 Closed B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 93 90.75 90.75 91 Closed 96 B.A (Hons) English 95.5 90.75 Closed 88 Closed 95.5 93 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 94.75 93.25 86 80 84 90 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 91 88.33 78 82 91 93 B.Sc (Hons) Physics 95 94 88.66 82 82 88 94.66 B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 93.33 89 Closed 80 63 85 92.33 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94.33 93 89 81.33 83 93 93 B.Sc (Botany) Closed Closed 80 Closed 60 87 89.66 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 90.33 86.66 77.66 74 60 87 89.66 B.Com 95 Closed Closed 79.25 80 88 94.75 B.Com (Hons) 96.25 Closed 85 78 83 90 95.75

Gargi College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

Course GEN OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry 94 92.66 88.66 80 83 93

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 93 Closed 78 83 Closed 94.5 B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 90.66 Closed 75 80 90 91.66 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 93.66 88.33 80 80 86 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 92.33 88 Closed 79 62 84 91.33 B.Sc (Life Sciences) 89 85.66 Closed 70 58 85 88 B.Sc. Physical Science 90.33 88.33 84.33 70 72 88 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Botany 90 86 Closed 75 60 80 88 B.A. (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 92.5 Closed 90.5 91 Closed 95.5 B.A. (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 86 Closed 95.5 Closed B.A (Hons) History Closed 89.75 Closed Closed Closed 87.5 Closed B.A (Hons) Economics Closed 93 86 Closed 88 90 Closed B.A. (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 69 70 70 77.5 B.A. (Hons) Philosophy Closed Closed 81 81.5 82 89 Closed B.A. (Hons) Political Science Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 94.75 B.Com 94.75 Closed Closed 79 80 88 94.25 B.Com (Hons) 96 91.5 84.75 76 83 90 95.5

Gargi College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

Course GEN OBC SC ST PWD Kashmiri Migrants EWS B.Sc (Hons) Botany 89 85 Closed 74 60 78 86 B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry Closed 92.33 88.33 76 83 93 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed 92.25 Closed Closed 82 Closed Closed B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Closed 90 87 Closed 78 89 89 B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science 89.33 88 82 85 72 88 88.33 B.Sc (Hons) Physics Closed 92.66 87.66 75 78 85 Closed B.Sc (Hons) Zoology 91.33 86 82.33 78 61 83 88 B.Sc (Life Sciences) Closed 83 76 69 58 83 86 B.A (Hons) Economics 96.25 92 85.5 93 87 92 Closed B.A (Hons) English 95.25 90.5 Closed Closed Closed 95.25 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 78 Closed 67 69 69 Closed B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 92 Closed 90.5 91 Closed 95.25 B.A (Hons) History Closed 89.5 Closed Closed Closed 87 93.75 B.A (Hons) Philosophy Closed 82.5 80 81 81.5 88 Closed B.A (Hons) Political Science 95.5 Closed Closed Closed Closed 86 94.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed Closed Closed 45 45 45 Closed B.Com 94.75 Closed 84.75 78.5 80 88 94 B.Com (Hons) 95.75 Closed 84.25 75 83 90 95

The admission procedure of Delhi University has been delayed this year, due to COVID-19.