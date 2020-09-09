DU Admission 2020: Check Previous Cut-Offs For Gargi College

  • Home
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University will release the DU 2020 cutoff for all the affiliated colleges soon. The cutoff marks is the minimum marks which are required to be scored by candidates in the Class 12 board exams for admission to UG programmes in the university.

Edited by Sakshi | Updated: Sep 9, 2020 7:47 pm IST

New Delhi:

When it comes to taking admission in Delhi University, Gargi College is one of the best colleges to pursue an undergraduate degree. In all women colleges of Delhi University, Gargi College is one of the top rated colleges of south campus. Gargi College offers many undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in many specializations. In Gargi College, admission to the undergraduate programmes will be based on the marks secured in the qualifying examination (12th).

The University of Delhi will release the DU 2020 cutoff for all affiliated colleges in September. The cutoff marks is the minimum marks which are required to be scored by candidates in the Class 12 board exams for admission to undergraduate programmes. The cut off marks for various subjects at Gargi College are prepared on the basis of “Best of Four” calculation of Delhi University.

DU Admission 2020: Course Offered In Gargi College

Gargi College offers 21 undergraduate courses including BA Hons, B.com Hons, B.Sc Hons, BA, and B.Com programmes. In 2020, Gargi College has been ranked at 16 position as per the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s (MHRD) National Institutional Research Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020.

Know Gargi College Cut off to Know Your Admission Chances

It is important for candidates who want to take admission in Gargi College to know about the minimum cut off marks required to secure a seat in their desired programmes. Every year, admission to Gargi College is granted on basis of a course-wise cut off, determined by the respective departments. Let’s take a glance at the trend of cut off marks for the previous years at Gargi College for various UG programmes.

DU Admission 2020: Previous Year’s Cut Off Data

Candidates can go through the table that contains previous year’s cutoff for Gargi College. The cutoff will give the aspirants an idea of how much they need to score to get admission in the desired course. Check Gargi College cut off for 2019 here:

Gargi College 2019 First Cut-off

Course

GEN

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) History

95

90

86

86

85

90

94

B.A (Hons) English

96

91

89

89

85

96

95

B.A (Hons) Economics

97

94

90

88

90

94

96

B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

97

95

92

92

92

94

96.5

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

90

84

84

84

84

90

89

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

50

45

45

45

45

45

49.5

B.A (Hons) Political Science

96

90

87

87

86

86

95

B.A (Hons) Hindi

82

80

75

75

75

75

79

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

95.3

93

90

90

90

93

95

B.Sc. Physical Science

92

89

88

77

72

88

89

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

97

96.33

90.33

88.33

85

90.33

96.66

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

94.33

92.33

84.33

82.33

65

88.33

94

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

92.66

89.66

80.66

80.66

60

92.33

90.66

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

97

96

90

85

85

96

96

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

97

95.5

92

89

90

95

96.5

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

90.66

87.66

78.66

78

60

87.66

87.66

B.Com

95.5

90.5

85

80

82

90

95.25

B.Com (Hons)

96.5

91.5

88

82

85

92

96.25

Gargi College 2019 Second Cut-off

Course

GEN

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) Economics

96.5

93

88

85

88

93

Closed

B.A (Hons) History

94.5

Closed

Closed

Closed

84.5

89

Closed

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

90

83.5

83

83

83

89

Closed

B.A (Hons) Hindi

81

78

74

72

73

73

78.5

B.A (Hons) Political Science

95.5

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

86

95

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

45

45

45

45

45

49.5

B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

Closed

94

91

91

91

Closed

96

B.A (Hons) English

95.75

Closed

88

Closed

83

95.75

94

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

95.5

94

89

84

86

92

92

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

94.66

92

88.66

80

85

92

92

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

96

95.33

89

85

84

89

89

B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science

91

88.66

87

76

72

88

88.66

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

94

91

Closed

81.33

64

86

86

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

95.66

95

89.66

83

83

95

95

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

90.33

87.33

78

76

60

87

90

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

91

88

Closed

75

60

90

90

B.Com

95.25

Closed

84.75

79.5

80

88

95

B.Com (Hons)

96.25

Closed

86

80

84

91

96

Gargi College 2019 Third Cut-off

Course

GEN

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

89.75

Closed

Closed

Closed

88

Closed

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

Closed

82.5

82

82

82

89

Closed

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

Closed

Closed

70

71

71

78

B.A (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

86

95

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

45

Closed

45

45

45

Closed

B.A (Hons) Economics

Closed

Closed

87

84

88

93

Closed

B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

Closed

93

90.75

90.75

91

Closed

96

B.A (Hons) English

95.5

90.75

Closed

88

Closed

95.5

93

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

94.75

93.25

86

80

84

90

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

Closed

91

88.33

78

82

91

93

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

95

94

88.66

82

82

88

94.66

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

93.33

89

Closed

80

63

85

92.33

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

94.33

93

89

81.33

83

93

93

B.Sc (Botany)

Closed

Closed

80

Closed

60

87

89.66

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

90.33

86.66

77.66

74

60

87

89.66

B.Com

95

Closed

Closed

79.25

80

88

94.75

B.Com (Hons)

96.25

Closed

85

78

83

90

95.75

Gargi College 2019 Fourth Cut-off

Course

GEN

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

Closed

Closed

45

45

45

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

94

92.66

88.66

80

83

93


B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

Closed

93

Closed

78

83

Closed

94.5

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

Closed

90.66

Closed

75

80

90

91.66

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

Closed

93.66

88.33

80

80

86

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

92.33

88

Closed

79

62

84

91.33

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

89

85.66

Closed

70

58

85

88

B.Sc. Physical Science

90.33

88.33

84.33

70

72

88

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

90

86

Closed

75

60

80

88

B.A. (Hons) Applied Psychology

Closed

92.5

Closed

90.5

91

Closed

95.5

B.A. (Hons) English

Closed

Closed

Closed

86

Closed

95.5

Closed

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

89.75

Closed

Closed

Closed

87.5

Closed

B.A (Hons) Economics

Closed

93

86

Closed

88

90

Closed

B.A. (Hons) Hindi

Closed

Closed

Closed

69

70

70

77.5

B.A. (Hons) Philosophy

Closed

Closed

81

81.5

82

89

Closed

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

86

94.75

B.Com

94.75

Closed

Closed

79

80

88

94.25

B.Com (Hons)

96

91.5

84.75

76

83

90

95.5

Gargi College 2019 Fifth Cut-off

Course

GEN

OBC

SC

ST

PWD

Kashmiri Migrants

EWS

B.Sc (Hons) Botany

89

85

Closed

74

60

78

86

B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry

Closed

92.33

88.33

76

83

93

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics

Closed

92.25

Closed

Closed

82

Closed

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

Closed

90

87

Closed

78

89

89

B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science

89.33

88

82

85

72

88

88.33

B.Sc (Hons) Physics

Closed

92.66

87.66

75

78

85

Closed

B.Sc (Hons) Zoology

91.33

86

82.33

78

61

83

88

B.Sc (Life Sciences)

Closed

83

76

69

58

83

86

B.A (Hons) Economics

96.25

92

85.5

93

87

92

Closed

B.A (Hons) English

95.25

90.5

Closed

Closed

Closed

95.25

Closed

B.A (Hons) Hindi

Closed

78

Closed

67

69

69

Closed

B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology

Closed

92

Closed

90.5

91

Closed

95.25

B.A (Hons) History

Closed

89.5

Closed

Closed

Closed

87

93.75

B.A (Hons) Philosophy

Closed

82.5

80

81

81.5

88

Closed

B.A (Hons) Political Science

95.5

Closed

Closed

Closed

Closed

86

94.5

B.A (Hons) Sanskrit

Closed

Closed

Closed

45

45

45

Closed

B.Com

94.75

Closed

84.75

78.5

80

88

94

B.Com (Hons)

95.75

Closed

84.25

75

83

90

95

The admission procedure of Delhi University has been delayed this year, due to COVID-19.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Admissions Delhi Univeristy
