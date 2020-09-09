DU Admission 2020: Check Previous Cut-Offs For Gargi College
DU Admission 2020: Delhi University will release the DU 2020 cutoff for all the affiliated colleges soon. The cutoff marks is the minimum marks which are required to be scored by candidates in the Class 12 board exams for admission to UG programmes in the university.
When it comes to taking admission in Delhi University, Gargi College is one of the best colleges to pursue an undergraduate degree. In all women colleges of Delhi University, Gargi College is one of the top rated colleges of south campus. Gargi College offers many undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in many specializations. In Gargi College, admission to the undergraduate programmes will be based on the marks secured in the qualifying examination (12th).
DU Admission 2020: Course Offered In Gargi College
Gargi College offers 21 undergraduate courses including BA Hons, B.com Hons, B.Sc Hons, BA, and B.Com programmes. In 2020, Gargi College has been ranked at 16 position as per the Ministry of Human Resource Development’s (MHRD) National Institutional Research Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2020.
Know Gargi College Cut off to Know Your Admission Chances
It is important for candidates who want to take admission in Gargi College to know about the minimum cut off marks required to secure a seat in their desired programmes. Every year, admission to Gargi College is granted on basis of a course-wise cut off, determined by the respective departments. Let’s take a glance at the trend of cut off marks for the previous years at Gargi College for various UG programmes.
DU Admission 2020: Previous Year’s Cut Off Data
Candidates can go through the table that contains previous year’s cutoff for Gargi College. The cutoff will give the aspirants an idea of how much they need to score to get admission in the desired course. Check Gargi College cut off for 2019 here:
Gargi College 2019 First Cut-off
Course
GEN
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
Kashmiri Migrants
EWS
B.A (Hons) History
95
90
86
86
85
90
94
B.A (Hons) English
96
91
89
89
85
96
95
B.A (Hons) Economics
97
94
90
88
90
94
96
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
97
95
92
92
92
94
96.5
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
90
84
84
84
84
90
89
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
45
45
45
45
45
49.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
96
90
87
87
86
86
95
B.A (Hons) Hindi
82
80
75
75
75
75
79
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
95.3
93
90
90
90
93
95
B.Sc. Physical Science
92
89
88
77
72
88
89
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
97
96.33
90.33
88.33
85
90.33
96.66
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94.33
92.33
84.33
82.33
65
88.33
94
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
92.66
89.66
80.66
80.66
60
92.33
90.66
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
97
96
90
85
85
96
96
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
97
95.5
92
89
90
95
96.5
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
90.66
87.66
78.66
78
60
87.66
87.66
B.Com
95.5
90.5
85
80
82
90
95.25
B.Com (Hons)
96.5
91.5
88
82
85
92
96.25
Gargi College 2019 Second Cut-off
Course
GEN
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
Kashmiri Migrants
EWS
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.5
93
88
85
88
93
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
94.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
84.5
89
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
90
83.5
83
83
83
89
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
81
78
74
72
73
73
78.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
95.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
95
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
49.5
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
94
91
91
91
Closed
96
B.A (Hons) English
95.75
Closed
88
Closed
83
95.75
94
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
95.5
94
89
84
86
92
92
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
94.66
92
88.66
80
85
92
92
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
96
95.33
89
85
84
89
89
B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science
91
88.66
87
76
72
88
88.66
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
94
91
Closed
81.33
64
86
86
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
95.66
95
89.66
83
83
95
95
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
90.33
87.33
78
76
60
87
90
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
91
88
Closed
75
60
90
90
B.Com
95.25
Closed
84.75
79.5
80
88
95
B.Com (Hons)
96.25
Closed
86
80
84
91
96
Gargi College 2019 Third Cut-off
Course
GEN
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
Kashmiri Migrants
EWS
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
89.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
88
Closed
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
82.5
82
82
82
89
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
71
71
78
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
95
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
Closed
45
45
45
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
Closed
87
84
88
93
Closed
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
93
90.75
90.75
91
Closed
96
B.A (Hons) English
95.5
90.75
Closed
88
Closed
95.5
93
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
94.75
93.25
86
80
84
90
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
91
88.33
78
82
91
93
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
95
94
88.66
82
82
88
94.66
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
93.33
89
Closed
80
63
85
92.33
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
94.33
93
89
81.33
83
93
93
B.Sc (Botany)
Closed
Closed
80
Closed
60
87
89.66
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
90.33
86.66
77.66
74
60
87
89.66
B.Com
95
Closed
Closed
79.25
80
88
94.75
B.Com (Hons)
96.25
Closed
85
78
83
90
95.75
Gargi College 2019 Fourth Cut-off
Course
GEN
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
Kashmiri Migrants
EWS
B.A. (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
94
92.66
88.66
80
83
93
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
93
Closed
78
83
Closed
94.5
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
90.66
Closed
75
80
90
91.66
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
93.66
88.33
80
80
86
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
92.33
88
Closed
79
62
84
91.33
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
89
85.66
Closed
70
58
85
88
B.Sc. Physical Science
90.33
88.33
84.33
70
72
88
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
90
86
Closed
75
60
80
88
B.A. (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
92.5
Closed
90.5
91
Closed
95.5
B.A. (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
Closed
95.5
Closed
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
89.75
Closed
Closed
Closed
87.5
Closed
B.A (Hons) Economics
Closed
93
86
Closed
88
90
Closed
B.A. (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
69
70
70
77.5
B.A. (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
Closed
81
81.5
82
89
Closed
B.A. (Hons) Political Science
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
94.75
B.Com
94.75
Closed
Closed
79
80
88
94.25
B.Com (Hons)
96
91.5
84.75
76
83
90
95.5
Gargi College 2019 Fifth Cut-off
Course
GEN
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
Kashmiri Migrants
EWS
B.Sc (Hons) Botany
89
85
Closed
74
60
78
86
B.Sc (Hons) Chemistry
Closed
92.33
88.33
76
83
93
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
92.25
Closed
Closed
82
Closed
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology
Closed
90
87
Closed
78
89
89
B.Sc (Hons) Physical Science
89.33
88
82
85
72
88
88.33
B.Sc (Hons) Physics
Closed
92.66
87.66
75
78
85
Closed
B.Sc (Hons) Zoology
91.33
86
82.33
78
61
83
88
B.Sc (Life Sciences)
Closed
83
76
69
58
83
86
B.A (Hons) Economics
96.25
92
85.5
93
87
92
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
95.25
90.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
95.25
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
78
Closed
67
69
69
Closed
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
92
Closed
90.5
91
Closed
95.25
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
89.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
87
93.75
B.A (Hons) Philosophy
Closed
82.5
80
81
81.5
88
Closed
B.A (Hons) Political Science
95.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
94.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
Closed
B.Com
94.75
Closed
84.75
78.5
80
88
94
B.Com (Hons)
95.75
Closed
84.25
75
83
90
95
The admission procedure of Delhi University has been delayed this year, due to COVID-19.