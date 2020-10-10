DU Admission 2020: Check First Cut Off List Of Ramanujan College, Aurobindo, PGDAV

The University of Delhi has begun releasing its DU cut off lists 2020. Colleges like- College of Vocational Studies (CVS), Ramanujan College, PGDAV (Evening), Aurobindo College have already released their DU first cut off lists 2020. This year students are competing for 70,000 seats in the Delhi University.

DU admissions 2020 will begin on October 12, 2020.

The DU cut off lists 2020 will be released in five rounds along with a special round. In 2019, eight rounds were declared and in 2018 the cut off lists were released in 11 rounds for DU admission in UG courses.

DU Admission 2020: Ramanujan College Cut Off

Cutoffs for 23 Undergraduate courses have been made available for the Ramanujan College. Economics honours have set the highest DU cutoff 2020 of 97 percent followed by Applied Psychology, B.Com, and more.

DU Admission 2020: PGDAV Cut Off

DU first cut off 2020: the highest cut off in PGDAV College (Evening) is for BCom (Hons) at 95%, followed by BSc (Hons) in Mathematics at 94%.

DU Admission 2020: Aurobindo College Cut Off

Sri Aurobindo College has released the DU cutoff list 2020 for DU admission 2020. Sri Aurobindo College has released the first Du cutoff list for 15 undergraduate courses with the highest being 95% for applicants of B.COM. (Hons.) and then B.COM at 93% and English at 92%.

DU Admission 2020: College Of Vocational Studies Cut Off

College of Vocational Studies has released the first DU cutoff 2020 for six undergraduate courses with the highest being 96.5% for applicants of B.A. (Hons.) English, B.A. (Hons.) Economics, and B.Com (Hons.).



