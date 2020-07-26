DU Admission 2020: Apply Under ECA Category In Delhi University From August 1, Details Here

DU Admission 2020: Apply Under ECA From August 1, Details Here

Delhi University has announced the dates for registration under extracurricular activities, or ECA category for admission to different undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD programmes. According to the latest notification, candidates who have already registered for admission can now apply under the 14 ECA categories from August 1 to Agust 31. An additional fee of Rs 100 is payable for applying under the ECA category, an official statement said.

Registration for admission to all UG, PG, MPhil and PhD courses through Delhi University Entrance Test, or DUET 2020 will close on July 31. However, the registration for merit admission will remain open till August 31, DU said.

According to the official statement, a candidate will be able to register for a maximum of three ECA categories. Admission under the ECA will be based on the merit or participation certificate of the candidates.

An applicant will be able to upload a maximum of five certificates dated between May 1, 2017, and April 30, 2020. Undated certificates will not be accepted, Delhi University said.

DU Admission 2020: ECA Marking Scheme

Certificates uploaded under the ECA category will be evaluated out of a maximum of 100 marks. Candidates who score 20 marks and above will be eligible for final merit list of ECA admission, the university said.

“The marks under ECA category will be awarded based on sum of the total marks awarded in the three best certificates uploaded by the candidate,” an official statement said.

“Not more than 15% concession in academic merit vis-à-vis, unreserved category applicants from the last relevant cut-off will be given for admission to a specific course subject to course-specific eligibility criteria. The specific concession shall be declared by each college,” the statement added.

Delhi University Admission 2020: Maximum Marks Under ECA Categories

Category Mark Participation/Prizes in Competition 44 Training/Examinations 28 Workshops 16

Performance / Published work / Exhibition (Public) 12





DU Admission 2020: Application Form Correction Facility For Uploading ECA Certificates

The university will allow edit, correction and upload of ECA certificates in the registration forms that have been already submitted by applicants. However, editing registered email ID, category, gender, number of courses chosen for DUET 2020 and other details regarding the entrance test will be allowed.

“Applicants would be allowed to replace or update the documents – caste certificate, EWS certificate, mark-sheet, Minority certificate, medical certificate, supporting documents for ECA and Sports,” the official statement said.

The window for editing application forms is likely to be announced in between the third week of August to the second week of September 2020, Delhi University said.