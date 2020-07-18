DU Admission 2020: Application Deadline Extended Till July 31

Delhi University, or DU, has extended the application dates for admission to its undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), MPhill and PhD courses till July 31. Candidates seeking admission to colleges affiliated to DU in UG, PG, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security and Law, MPhil and Phd programmes can now register online and submit their DU application forms till July 31.

Till 9 pm on Saturday, 4,44,198 aspirants had registered on the portal for admission to DU undergraduate courses while 2,91,469 had paid the DU registration fees, the University said PTI.

During the same time, 1,66,933 aspirants had registered for admission to DU postgraduate courses while 1,34,068 candidates had made the payment, it added.

The varsity further said 30,107 aspirants had registered on the portal for admission to M.Phil and Ph.D programmes and 19,170 candidates had completed the process by making the payment for registration fees.

DU Admission 2020

The university has made significant changes in the admission process as a precautionary measure to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure social distancing norms are followed. The introduction of a complete online DU admission process from submission of application forms and document verification to selection of courses available at DU and colleges and no trials for extra-curricular activities for students of sports quota are some of the one-time measures for the academic session 2020-21.

To accustom the students with the online admission process the admission branch of the university held two web-seminars to address concerns of the students arising out of the online DU application process.

DU Admission 2020: Second Extension of DU Application Deadline

This is the second extension of DU application deadline. Earlier, it was extended to July 18 from July 4, 2020. The DU registration process for the academic session 2020-21 started on June 20.