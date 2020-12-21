  • Home
DU UG Merit-Based Admission 2020: Candidates meeting the DU 2nd Special Cut-Off can register online and apply for admission as per their choice of courses from 10 am today to December 22 (5 pm).

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 21, 2020 9:32 am IST | Source: Careers360

DU Admission 2020 Against Second Special Cut-Off Begins Today
New Delhi:

DU Admission 2020: Students can take admission at Delhi University (DU) against the DU second special cut-off list from 10 am today for the academic session 2020-21. DU has released the DU 2nd special cut-off list on Saturday, December 19, for admission to the merit-based undergraduate (UG) degree courses at Delhi University. The university will close the registration window for admission against the DU 2nd special cut-off list tomorrow at 5pm.

As per the DU 2nd special cut-off schedule, the DU affiliated colleges will approve eligible applicants against the 2nd special cut-off list till December 24 (5 pm) and applicants seeking admission to the university can pay the admission fee against the DU second special cut-off till December 26.

DU UG Merit-Based Admission Process 2020

Candidates scoring above the DU 2nd special cut-off can apply online for admission to the university by following these simple steps --

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU 2nd special cut-offs 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

DU UG 2nd Special Cut-Off Admission Guidelines

DU has also released a set of UG merit-based admission guidelines for the aspirants who will be eligible for admission against the DU 2nd special cut-off lists. As per the DU 2nd special cut-off guidelines, only those applicants will be considered for DU UG merit-based admission who have not enrolled in the initial DU cut-offs lists released earlier.

Applicants who have earlier cancelled their admission and students already admitted to any of the Delhi University affiliated colleges including DU NCWEB will not be eligible to participate in the admission process of DU second special cut-off.

