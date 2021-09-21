DU Admission: 1st Cut-Offs For BA Economics Last Year
DU Admission: Last year, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) had set their first cut-off for BA Economics at 100, followed by Hindu College at 99.25 and Sree Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) at 99.
DU Cut-off: The University of Delhi is likely to announce first cut-offs for undergraduate admission on October 1, and the cut-off schedule next week. Economics is a popular subject among students and usually, top DU colleges set high cut-offs for admission to this programme. DU’s St. Stephen’s college has already released the first cut-off list and asked 99.5 per cent for admission to its BA Economics programmes.
This year’s cut-offs will be different. According to DU college principals, this year’s cut-offs will be even higher as over 70,000 CBSE students -- DU has received maximum applications for UG admission from CBSE students -- have scored over 95 per cent in their Class 12 board exams.
However, students can check last year’s cut-offs to know their chances of admission at preferred colleges.
DU 1st Cut-off 2020 For BA Economics
College
DU Cut-off 2020 (in %)
Aryabhatta College
98
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
98
College of Vocational Studies
96.50
Daulat Ram College
97
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
96.75
Deshbandhu College
95.25
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
95
Dyal Singh College
98
Gargi College
97
Hansraj College
98.75
Hindu College
99.25
Indraprastha College for Women
98
Janki Devi Memorial College
97
Kalindi College
98
Kamala Nehru College
96
Kirori Mal College
98.50
Lady Shri Ram College for Women
100
Lakshmibai College
96
Maitreyi College
96
Miranda House
98.75
Motilal Nehru College
97
`PGDAV College
96
Rajdhani College
96.50
Ramanujan College
97
Ramjas College
98.50
Satyawati College
95
Satyawati College (Evening)
95
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
98
Shivaji College
96
Shri Ram College of Commerce
99
Shyam Lal College
97
Shyam Lal College (Evening)
96
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women
95
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
94
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
96.50
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
97
Sri Venketeswara College
98.50
Zakir Husain Delhi College
97