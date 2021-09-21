DU Admission: 1st Cut-Offs For BA Economics Last Year

DU Admission 2021 first cut-offs expected on October 1

DU Cut-off: The University of Delhi is likely to announce first cut-offs for undergraduate admission on October 1, and the cut-off schedule next week. Economics is a popular subject among students and usually, top DU colleges set high cut-offs for admission to this programme. DU’s St. Stephen’s college has already released the first cut-off list and asked 99.5 per cent for admission to its BA Economics programmes.

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) had set their first cut-off for BA Economics at 100, followed by Hindu College at 99.25 and Sree Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) at 99.

This year’s cut-offs will be different. According to DU college principals, this year’s cut-offs will be even higher as over 70,000 CBSE students -- DU has received maximum applications for UG admission from CBSE students -- have scored over 95 per cent in their Class 12 board exams.

However, students can check last year’s cut-offs to know their chances of admission at preferred colleges.

DU 1st Cut-off 2020 For BA Economics