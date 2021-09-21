  • Home
DU Admission: 1st Cut-Offs For BA Economics Last Year

DU Admission: Last year, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) had set their first cut-off for BA Economics at 100, followed by Hindu College at 99.25 and Sree Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) at 99.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 21, 2021 4:50 pm IST | Source: Careers360

DU Admission 2021 first cut-offs expected on October 1

DU Cut-off: The University of Delhi is likely to announce first cut-offs for undergraduate admission on October 1, and the cut-off schedule next week. Economics is a popular subject among students and usually, top DU colleges set high cut-offs for admission to this programme. DU’s St. Stephen’s college has already released the first cut-off list and asked 99.5 per cent for admission to its BA Economics programmes.

Last year, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) had set their first cut-off for BA Economics at 100, followed by Hindu College at 99.25 and Sree Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) at 99.

This year’s cut-offs will be different. According to DU college principals, this year’s cut-offs will be even higher as over 70,000 CBSE students -- DU has received maximum applications for UG admission from CBSE students -- have scored over 95 per cent in their Class 12 board exams.

However, students can check last year’s cut-offs to know their chances of admission at preferred colleges.

DU 1st Cut-off 2020 For BA Economics

College

DU Cut-off 2020 (in %)

Aryabhatta College

98

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College

98

College of Vocational Studies

96.50

Daulat Ram College

97

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

96.75

Deshbandhu College

95.25

Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College

95

Dyal Singh College

98

Gargi College

97

Hansraj College

98.75

Hindu College

99.25

Indraprastha College for Women

98

Janki Devi Memorial College

97

Kalindi College

98

Kamala Nehru College

96

Kirori Mal College

98.50

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

100

Lakshmibai College

96

Maitreyi College

96

Miranda House

98.75

Motilal Nehru College

97

`PGDAV College

96

Rajdhani College

96.50

Ramanujan College

97

Ramjas College

98.50

Satyawati College

95

Satyawati College (Evening)

95

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

98

Shivaji College

96

Shri Ram College of Commerce

99

Shyam Lal College

97

Shyam Lal College (Evening)

96

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women

95

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

94

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce

96.50

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College

97

Sri Venketeswara College

98.50

Zakir Husain Delhi College

97

