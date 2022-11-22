DU Academic Council Approves Second-Semester Syllabus Of Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes

University of Delhi

The Delhi University's Academic Council on Tuesday approved the second-semester syllabus of four-year undergraduate programmes based on the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework. Resolutions in this regard were put forward during the meeting. The council discussed the syllabus of 100 undergraduate courses, including BA Business Economics (Honours), BA Multi-Media and Mass Communication (Honours), BSc Electronic Science (Honours) and BSc Microbiology (Honours).

"The Academic Council has approved the syllabi of the second semester of undergraduate courses," a council member said. The matter will now be taken up by the university's Executive Council, its top decision-making body. The university had earlier approved only the first-year syllabus. A new curriculum has been implemented for the 2022-23 academic year after the Executive Council, in February, approved an Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022, as formulated by a National Education Policy cell.

First-semester classes began on November 2 and will end in March. Classes for the second semester will begin in March and run till July. The council has also approved an additional 12 earned leaves every year for the next three years.

