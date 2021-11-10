DU academic calendar released for 2021-22 session

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the academic calendar for the 2021-22 session. According to the new DU academic calendar, the first semester classes for the fresh batch of undergraduate (UG) students will start on November 22, while for the postgraduate (PG) students, the first semester classes will begin on December 1.

As per the DU academic calendar, the first semester exams for the UG students will be conducted between March 21 and April 4 next year. The preparatory break, as per the academic calendar, will be from March 11 to March 20, 2022. Classes for the second semester will start from April 7, with the exams being held from August 5 to August 22 next year. The next academic session for the UG students will begin on August 26, 2022.

According to the DU PG academic calendar, the first semester exams for the PG students will be held from March 30 and April 12 next year. The preparatory break and practical exams, as per the DU academic calendar, will be between March 20 and March 29, 2022. Classes for the second semester will start from April 16, with the exams being held between August 21 and August 25 next year. The next academic session for the UG students will begin on August 26, 2022.

The admission process to UG and PG courses is underway at Delhi University. The university had released its fifth UG cut-off list on Monday, November 8. As many as 68,849 students have secured admissions to the university since the first cut-off list was released.