DU Admission 2020: Delhi University Releases Seventh Cut-Off List At Du.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) has released DU seventh cut-off list at the official website of DU -- du.ac.in today, December 5. Students seeking admission to the university and who have not yet taken admission to DU against the previous DU cut-off lists released earlier will be able to apply online against the DU 7th cut-off list between December 7 and December 9.

As per the DU Arts and Commerce seventh cut-off list released today, admission to almost all the programmes in the DU affiliated colleges have closed. However, several colleges including Hansraj, Kirori Mal, Lady Shri Ram and Miranda House have kept the admission window for a few BA (Honours) programmes and BCom programmes open.

According to the DU 7th cut-off list, the Hansraj College has kept the application window for BA (Hons) English programme open at 96.50 per cent marks. While the Lady Shri Ram

College for Women (W) have kept the admission window open for programmes including BA (Honours) History at 97.75 per cent cut-off marks, BA (Honours) Journalism at 97.75 per cent cut-off marks, Psychology at 98.75 per cet cut-off marks and BA (Honours) Sociology programme at 97.50 marks.

While at Kirori Mal College, the admission window for BA (Hons) Hindi (97) and BA (Hons) History (97) programme open against the DU seventh cut-off list.

Miranda House has however kept the admission window against the DU seventh cut-off list open for programmes including BA (Honours) Economics (96.50 per cent cut-off marks) and BA (Honours) Sociology (97.25).