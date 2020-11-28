DU 6th Cut-Off List Released At Du.ac.in; LSR, Miranda House Open For Commerce Programmes

The Delhi University has released the university’s sixth cut-off list at the official website of DU -- du.ac.in today, November 28. Students seeking admission to DU and who have not yet taken admission to the university against the previous cut-off lists will be able to apply online against the DU 6th cut-off list.

As per the DU Arts and Commerce 6th cut-off list released today, admission to most of the programmes in the DU affiliated colleges have closed, several colleges including Hansraj, Lady Shri Ram and Miranda House have kept the admission window for a few BA (Honours) programmes open.

According to the 6th cut-off list, the Hindu College has kept the application window for BA (Hons) Sociology programme open at 97.50 per cent marks. While the Lady Shri Ram

College for Women (W) have kept the admission window open for programmes including BA (Honours) English at 97.50 per cent cut-off marks, BA (Honours) Journalism at 89 per cent cut-off marks, BA (Honours) Philosophy at 96.25 per cent cut-off marks, BA (Honours) Psychology at 99 per cent cut-off marks and BA (Honours) Sociology programme at 97.75 marks.

Miranda House has however kept the admission window against the DU 6th cut off list open for programmes including BA (Honours) Economics (97.75 per cent cut-off marks) and BA (Honours) Sociology (97.25).

While at Ramjas College, the admission window for B.A. (Hons.) Economics (97), B.A. (Hons.) English (96.25), B.A. (Hons.) History (96.75), B.A. (Hons.) Political Science (97.25) and B.Com (96.80) programme open against the DU 6th cut-off list.