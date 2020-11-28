DU 6th Cut-Off List 2020: Science Admission Open At Miranda House, Hindu College

The University of Delhi will release the DU sixth cut off 2020 today, November 28 in online mode at du.ac.in. With more than 90 per cent of seats have been filled at most of the colleges, under the DU sixth cut-off list, admission to science programme at Hansraj College has been closed for the candidates belonging to unreserved category. Miranda House, on the contrary, has still some seats vacant for B.Sc (Hons.) Botany and Chemistry programmes at 96 per cent and 96.33 per cent, respectively.

At Hindu College, under the sixth cut-off, the admission is still open for Chemistry programme at 97.33 percent. In addition to this, the college is accepting candidates for B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology course at 97 per cent. The admission to Zoology programme has reopened under the DU 6th cut-off. However, seats for Physics and Chemistry programmes have been filled.

Science admission at Kirorimal College is open for honours programmes -- Statistics and Chemistry— only for reserved category candidates, while Physics and Botany seats are still vacant for unreserved category students at 93.33 per cent and 95.66 per cent. Lady Shri Ram has shut its doors for all the science programmes against the DU 6th cut-off list.

At Gargi College, under the 6th cut-off list, admission to B.Sc (Hons.) Botany and Chemistry programmes will be given at 91 per cent and 93.66 per cent. Admission against the sixth cut-off list is closed for all other programmes including Mathematics and Physics for the candidates belonging to unreserved categories.

Candidates can apply for admission through DU sixth cut-off from November 30 (10 am) to December 2 (5 pm). The online facility to pay the admission fee will be available till December 4 (11:59 pm).

This year, DU has increased the number of undergraduate seats from 66,263 to 69,554 seats. The reason for the increase in the number of seats is the addition of 3,291 supernumerary seats.

Delhi University is likely to release the DU seventh cut-off 2020 on December 5. The admission against DU 7th cut-off list will be begin from December 7 (10 am) and will be continued till December 9 (5 pm).