DU 5th Cut-Off List 2020 For Science: Maths Admission Open At Hindu, Miranda House And Kirori Mal

Delhi University has released DU 5th cut-off list 2020 today for admission to undergraduate (UG) programs at the university for the academic session 2020-21. The fifth list has been released individually by the colleges citing the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks. A separate mixed DU cut-off list for Science, Arts, Commerce programs will be made available on the official website of Delhi University soon.

In a first, Zakir Husain Delhi College released the fifth cut-off list at around 5 pm. For Zakir Husain Delhi College, as per the DU fifth cut-off list, admission to most of the courses for the unreserved category has been closed. However, the candidates from reserved categories can still apply for admission in various courses.

Under the DU 5th cut-off list, at Hansraj College, admission is closed for most of the honours programmes in Science stream for unreserved category. The college was accepting students under the 4th cut-off list in Computer Science programme for which the score had been set at 95.33%. Admission to remaining programmes were closed under the DU 3rd cut-off list.

At Hindu College, the admission is still open for the unreserved category in Chemistry and Mathematics programmes. The cut-off of Chemistry programme has dropped 0.5 percentage points and closed at 97.66%. For the mathematics programme, the cut-off marks have dropped from 98.25% in the fourth cut-off list to 97.75 %. Admissions to two BSc (Hons) courses— Physics and Zoology have been closed.

Science Admission at Kirorimal College is open for-- Mathematics and Physics honours programmes, both at 96%, however, at Lady Shri Ram, admission is closed for all the science programmes against the DU 5th cut-off list.

At Miranda House, cut-off in Chemistry saw a marginal rise from 96.50% to 96.66%. For the Life science course, the college is still accepting admission at 96%.

At Gargi College, under the 5th cut-off list, admission is open only for programmes including Botany and Chemistry with 87.33 per cent and 88 per cent for the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

In the wake of COVID-19, the DU admission process is held online this year. The university will allow the candidates who have already taken admission against the prior cut-off lists to withdraw and take admission against the fifth cut-off from November 9.