DU 5th Cut-Off List 2020: Commerce Admission Open At SRCC; Economics Seats Full At LSR, Hansraj

Delhi University (DU) has released the DU fifth cut-off list for admission to the undergraduate programmes at the university and its affiliated colleges today, November 7, with most of the colleges closing their doors for this academic session. In the DU 5th cut-off list released today, Hansraj College has closed its doors for admission to the programmes against the DU fifth cut-off list for students under General Category. Lady Shri Ram has also closed the admission window for several programmes. The DU affiliated LSR fifth cut-off for English is 98 per cent, Political Science is 98.75 per cent, Psychology is 99 per cent and Sociology is 97.75 per cent.

Most of the premier colleges of the university have closed admissions for the popular programmes including Economics, Political Science and Sociology.

At SRCC, admission has been closed for the all the programmes except BCom programme with 98.12 per cent cut-off marks.

Hindu College cut-off for Sociology is 97.75 per cent as per the fifth cut-off list.

At Ranjas College, however, admission is open for several Honours programmes including Economics, English, Hindi, History and Political Science. The Ramjas fifth cut-off marks for BA (Hons) Economics is 97.25 per cent, BA (Hons) English is 96.25 per cent, BA (Hons) Hindi is 88.75 per cent, BA (Hons) History is 97 per cent and BA (Hons) Political Science is 97.75

Overall, colleges, where admission against the DU fifth cut-off list are open, have dropped their cut-off marks from the DU 4th cut-off list released on October 31.

The number of seats in Delhi University for undergraduate students has also been increased from 66,263 to 69,554 seats. The university will also allow the candidates who took admission against the previous cut-off lists to change the selected college and courses as per the eligibility and DU fifth cut-off list. To change DU college and course, students have to withdraw their previous admission and select the new colleges and courses as per the merit.

