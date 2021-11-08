DU 5th Cut-Off 2021: Delhi University To Release Fifth Cut-Off List Today

DU 5th cut-off list today at du.ac.in

The University of Delhi (DU) will release the fifth cut-off list today, November 8. The DU fifth cut-off list will let the candidates to take admission in UG courses to Delhi University colleges who have not yet taken admission against the previous DU cut-off lists. The consolidated DU 5th list cut-off for Science, Arts and Commerce courses will be made available on the official DU website -- du.ac.in.

As per data shared by university officials on Saturday, November 6, as many as 2,14,347 applications were received and 68,849 students have made the payment.

Students can apply against the DU 5th cut-off list between November 9 (10 am) and November 10 (11:59 pm). Applicants can, however, pay the admission fee against the fourth cut-off list by November 12 (5 pm). If seats remain vacant after 5th list, the university will also release a special drive cut-off list on November 13.

Candidates, after verifying that they meet the required DU 5th cut-off can register and apply online for admission to UG courses. The DU colleges will then verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online DU admission process 2021 and after scrutiny will approve their admission.

The DU 4th cut-off list was declared on October 30. Seats for unreserved category students were already filled in colleges including the Hindu College and the Shri Ram College of Commerce in the previous lists. At the Hansraj College, BA Economics, BA History and BCom (Honours) courses were open for admission during the 4th list cut-off, while most of the other courses were closed for unreserved category students.