DU 5th Cut-Off 2020: Delhi University Releases Fifth Cut-Off List; Admission Open At Hansraj, Kirori Mal

The Delhi University has released the fifth cut-off list today, November 7. The DU 5th cut-off list for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will soon be made available on the official website- du.ac.in. Most of the colleges of DU have closed their admissions for popular programmes. Admission against the fifth DU cut-off list will be held from November 9.

At Hansraj College, admission against the fifth cut-off list is closed for honours programmes in science stream for unreserved category.

At Hindu College, under the fifth cut-off, the admission is still open for Chemistry and Mathematics with 97.66% and 97.75%, respectively. However, Physics, Zoology and Chemistry programmes have shut the door for this academic session.

Science Admission at Kirorimal College is open for honours programmes -- Mathematics and Physics at 96%, however, at Lady Shri Ram, admission is closed for all the science programmes against the DU 5th cut-off list

At Gargi College, under the 5th cut-off list, admission to all the science programmes except B.Sc (Hons.) Zoology has been closed. Admission against the fifth cut-off list is open for programmes including Botany and Chemistry with 87.33 per cent and 88 per cent is still open for the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

This year, DU has increased the number of undergraduate seats from 66,263 to 69,554 seats. The reason for the increase in the number of seats is the addition of 3,291 supernumerary seats.

Admission against the DU first cut-off list started on October 12 The university had closed the admission against DU second cut-off list on October 21, DU third cut-off list on October 28 and admission against DU fourth cut-off list ended on November 2. The university will also allow the candidates who took admission against the previous cut-off lists to change the selected college and courses as per the eligibility and DU fifth cut-off list. To change DU college and course, students have to withdraw their previous admission and select the new colleges and courses as per the merit.

Steps To Withdraw Previous DU UG Admission