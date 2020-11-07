DU 5th Cut-Off 2020: Delhi University To Release Fifth Cut-Off List Today

The University of Delhi (DU) will release DU 5th cut-off list 2020 today, November 7, 2020, admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes at the university for the academic session 2020-21. The DU fifth cut-off list will be released individually by the colleges and a separate combined DU UG cut-off list for Science, Arts and Commerce programmes will be made available on the official website of DU -- du.ac.in. The DU fifth cut-off list will mention the category-wise and course-wise cut-off marks required for admission against DU fifth cut-off list. DU this year has been following a contactless admission process due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rules associated with it.

The university will also allow the candidates who have already taken admission against the previous cut-off lists released earlier to withdraw their admission and take admission against the fifth cut-off from Monday, November 9. To change DU colleges and already applied courses, students have to withdraw their previous admission and select the new colleges and courses as per the eligibility. Admission against the DU first cut-off list started on October 12 The university had released the DU second cut-off list on October 17, DU third cut-off list on October 24 and admission against DU fourth cut-off list started on November 2.

"Over 55,000 seats were filled earlier [against DU first, second and third cut-off lists], however, after cancellations and withdrawals, the final number is 45,542. There are a total 70,000 seats this year," a DU official said. As per the fourth cut-off list announced last week, many courses were closed for different categories while there was a dip of one to two per cent in certain courses.

DU Admission Process 2020

Candidates, after verifying that they meet the required DU 5th cut-off can register and apply online for admission to the university. However, all the affiliated colleges of Delhi University have released a different set of guidelines to admit students to their colleges. The respective colleges affiliated to Delhi University will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online DU contactless admission process 2020 and after scrutiny will approve their admission.

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU fourth cut-off 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course as per eligibility

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Upload documents online in specified formats

Step 6: Pay the DU admission fee 2020

Step 7: Submit