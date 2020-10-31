Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU 4th Cut-Off List 2020: LSR, Hansraj Open For Commerce; Admission To Economics Closes At Hindu, SRCC

The Delhi University has released the fourth cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 31. The cut-offs will be available on the college websites and compiled lists for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will soon be made available on the official website- du.ac.in. Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), that asked for 100% cut-off marks in the first list for admission to popular programmes, has closed admission to BA (honours) Economics programme. The fourth LSR cut-off mark for BA (honours) English is 98.25%. Cut-off for B.Com (honours) stood at 98% as per the fourth list.

Most of the premier colleges of the university have closed admissions for the popular programmes like Economics, Political Science, etc.

At Hansraj College, admission is open for honours programmes in English (97.50%) and B.Com (97.25%).

Gargi College cut-off marks for English (honours) admission as per the fourth list is 96.25%. Admission is also open for Commerce (95.50%) and B.Com (honours) 96.50% programmes.

At SRCC, admission has been closed for the Economics honours programme. Admission in B.Com (honours) is open at 98.12.

At Ramjas College, Admission is open for all honours programmes in the Arts stream. The highest cut-off mark is for Political Science (98%) and the lowest in Sanskrit (75%). Admission has been closed for B.Com honours.

Hindu College cut off for honours in Philosophy is 96.75% and for Sociology, it is 97.75% as per the fourth cut-off list.

Overall, colleges, where admission is open, have dropped cut-off marks marginally from the third list.

This, according to officials, is because of high percentage scored by CBSE students in their board exams.

The number of seats in Delhi University for undergraduate students has also been increased from 66,263 to 69,554 seats.

The University will hold admission against the fourth DU cut-off list from November 2 to November 4.

DU 4th Cut-Off List 2020: Arts And Commerce