DU 4th Cut-Off 2020 For Science: Maths Admission Open At Hindu, Miranda House

The Delhi University (DU) has announced the fourth cut-off for UG admission to various programmes and colleges today, October 31, with most of the colleges closing the doors for this academic session. In the 4th cut-off list, Hansraj College has closed the admission for all the science programmes except Computer Science for which the score has been set at 95.33%.

While on the other hand, for unreserved category candidates, Lady Sri Ram College will be accepting admission only for Statistics programme at 97% with a drop of one percentage point as compared to the second cut-off list. The admission for Mathematics programme has been closed in the third list.

Hindu College 4th cut-off has dropped 0.5 percentage point for the (98.25%) for the Mathematics programme. Admissions to two BSc (Hons) courses— Physics, and Zoology have been closed, however, Chemistry programme has reopened with 98% cut-off score. In the case of Statistics, the cut-off dropped by 0.25 percentage points and closed at 98.50% in the 4th cut-off list.

At Miranda House, cut-off in Mathematics dropped from 97.25% (3rd cut-off score) to 96.50%. For the Physics programme, the cut-off remains unchanged from the 3rd cutoff list— 97.33%. The college is still accepting admission for Computer science and Life science courses at 94.67% and 96%, respectively.

Ramjas College has closed the admission for Mathematics programme under 4th cut-off list. Physics, Chemistry and Statistics cut-offs closed at 96%, 95% and 96.50%, respectively with a minimal drop as compared to the 3rd cut-off list for unreserved category candidates.

At Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College, admission are now closed for Maths and Physics programmes. The cut-off for Statistics closed at 96.50% while Chemistry programme would be accepting admission at 95%, as per the DU 4th cut-off list.

The DU 4th cut-off list will be available at the respective colleges' website as well as at Delhi University's official site- du.ac.in. Eligible candidates can apply for DU admission starting November 2. This year, the entire admission process is being held online due to COVID-19 pandemic.








