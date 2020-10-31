Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU 4th Cut-Off 2020: Delhi University Releases Fourth Cut-Off List; Here’s Course-Wise List

The Delhi University has released the fourth cut-off list today, October 31. The DU 4th cut-off list for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will soon be made available on the official website- du.ac.in. Most of the premiere colleges of the university have closed admissions for the popular programmes. At Hansraj College, admission is open for honours programmes in English (97.50%), B.Com (97.25) and Computer Science (95.33%).

At LSR, admission is open for honours programmes in Statistics (97%), English, History, Journalism, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology and B.Com.

Science Admission at Kirorimal College is open for two honours programmes -- Statistics: 96.50% and Chemistry: 95%.

At Gargi College, 4th cut-off for English (honours) is 96.25%. Admission is also open for Commerce (95.50%) and BCom (honours) 96.50%.

Hindu College cut off for honours in Philosophy is 96.75% and for Sociology, it is 97.75% as per the fourth cut-off list.

This year, DU has increased the number of undergraduate seats from 66,263 to 69,554 seats. The reason for the increase in the number of seats is the addition of 3,291 supernumerary seats.

Admission against the fourth DU cut-off list will be held from November 2 to November 4. Students can pay the admission fees against the DU 4th cut-off by November 6, 2020 (11:59 pm).

Those students, who have already taken admission in DU colleges against previous cut-off lists will have an option to change the college or course during the fourth round of admission.

Check DU 4th Cut Off Lists Here:

DU fourth cut-off list: Arts and Commerce

DU 4th cut-off list: Science





Du 4th cut-off: BA programmes







