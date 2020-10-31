DU 4th Cut-Off 2020: Delhi University To Release Fourth Cut-Off List Today

DU 4th Cut-Off 2020: The Delhi University will release DU 4th cut-off list 2020 today, October 31, 2020. The fourth cut-off list of Delhi University will be released on the official website- du.ac.in for undergraduate merit-based admissions. Once released, category wise and course wise DU fourth cut off 2020 will be available on the admission portal of the Delhi University.

The DU admission process under the DU 4th cut-off list is scheduled to begin on November 2 (10 am) to be continued till November 4, 2020 (5 pm). Students can make the payment of fee against the DU 4th cut-off by November 6, 2020 (11:59 pm).

Aspirants who have registered themselves previously for admission in Delhi University UG programmes would be able to check the 4th cut-off of DU 2020 by visiting the affiliated colleges/university’s website.

Students who have already enrolled themselves in any of the DU colleges against the released first, second and third cut-off lists will have an option to change the college or course after the Delhi University released a fourth cut-off list today.

Like the other cut0off lists, DU 4th cut-off 2020 will depend upon the ‘best of four calculation’ of the Delhi University. Candidates fulfilling the DU 4th cut-off requirements will be required to report at the respective colleges for the DU document verification.

According to the data, a total of 4872 students had applied for DU admission under 3rd cut-off list. Out of the total, only 2410 applications have been approved. Delhi University announced the third cut-off list on October 25 with various colleges closing admission to multiple programmes. A marginal dip in cut-offs for certain programmes was noticed.

The admission process under DU 3rd cut-off list was held from October 26 to October 28, 2020.

The DU first cut-off list was released on October 10. Over 50 per cent of the seats were filled under the first list. This year, the entire DU admission process is being held online due to COVID-19 pandemic.

DU Fourth Cut-Off 2020

Once the DU fourth cut-off 2020 is released by the Delhi University’s affiliated colleges, a consolidated cut-off list will be released on the DU UG admission portal.

Candidates will be required to check the websites of different colleges to know the number of seats available under each category.

Candidates must attend the document verification process at the respective colleges if they meet the requirements of DU 4th cut-off failing which the admission will be cancelled and the seat will be considered vacant.

Candidates will not be allowed to attend the document verification process for the next round if they have qualified the DU cut-off for the previous round.

There are a total of 62,000 seats offered in 91 colleges of Delhi University.

How To Apply Online Against DU 4th Cut-Off

Step 1: Check the colleges-wise and course-wise DU fourth cut-off list 2020

Step 2: Select the DU college and course as per merit

Step 3: Register online at Delhi University affiliated-college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Pay the DU admission fee online

Step 5: Submit