DU 4th Cut-Off 2020: Economics Closes At 95.5% In Aryabhatta; Science Admission Open In Zakir Husain
Du Fourth Cut Off 2020: Aryabhatta College and Zakir Husain College have released the fourth undergraduate (UG) admission cut off list.
Du 4th Cut-Off 2020: As the Delhi University is set to release its 4th cut-off list for undergraduate admissions, in a first, Aryabhatta and Zakir HusainCollege have released the fourth admission cut-off list today, October 31, 2020. Aryabhatta College has closed admission for most of the honours programmes -- Hindi, History, Computer Science, Mathematics -- and BCom, BA programmes in Economics + History, Economics + Political Science, History + Political Science for general category candidates.
The 4th DU cut-off 2020 for admission to Economics (honours) at Aryabhatta College is 95.5% for general category. For the English (Honours) programme, the admission cut-off dropped to 92.25 per cent.
While admission is closed for the BCom programme, the fourth cut-off for admission to BCom honours programme stood at 95%.
At Zakir Husain College, the fourth admission cut-off for the BCom programme is in the range of 93.5 -93.9%.
Other programmes, where admission is open against the DU 4th cut-off list include -- Chemistry (honours) (91-91.9%), Mathematics (honours) (93-93.9%), Zoology (honours) (90-90.9%)
Admission against the fourth cut-off list will be held from November 2 to November 4, 2020. Students can pay the admission fees against the DU 4th cut-off by November 6, 2020 (11:59 pm).
Students who have already taken admission in DU colleges against previous cut-off lists will have an option to change the college or course during the fourth round of admission.