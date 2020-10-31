Image credit: Ganesh Chandra Aryabhatta, Zakir Husain Colleges Release 4th Cut Off List

Du 4th Cut-Off 2020: As the Delhi University is set to release its 4th cut-off list for undergraduate admissions, in a first, Aryabhatta and Zakir HusainCollege have released the fourth admission cut-off list today, October 31, 2020. Aryabhatta College has closed admission for most of the honours programmes -- Hindi, History, Computer Science, Mathematics -- and BCom, BA programmes in Economics + History, Economics + Political Science, History + Political Science for general category candidates.

The 4th DU cut-off 2020 for admission to Economics (honours) at Aryabhatta College is 95.5% for general category. For the English (Honours) programme, the admission cut-off dropped to 92.25 per cent.

While admission is closed for the BCom programme, the fourth cut-off for admission to BCom honours programme stood at 95%.

Aryabhatta College 4th Cut-Off 2020

At Zakir Husain College, the fourth admission cut-off for the BCom programme is in the range of 93.5 -93.9%.

Other programmes, where admission is open against the DU 4th cut-off list include -- Chemistry (honours) (91-91.9%), Mathematics (honours) (93-93.9%), Zoology (honours) (90-90.9%)

Zakir Husain College 4th Cut-Off 2020

Admission against the fourth cut-off list will be held from November 2 to November 4, 2020. Students can pay the admission fees against the DU 4th cut-off by November 6, 2020 (11:59 pm).

Students who have already taken admission in DU colleges against previous cut-off lists will have an option to change the college or course during the fourth round of admission.