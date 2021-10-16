  • Home
  • DU 3rd Cut-Off Science: Maths Admission Closes At Hindu College, LSR; Cut-Offs Drop For Chemistry, Physics

The University of Delhi has released its 3rd cut-off list today, October 16, with most of the colleges closing undergraduate admission for the academic year 2021-22.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 16, 2021 6:49 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has released its 3rd cut-off list today, October 16, with most of the colleges closing undergraduate admission for the academic year 2021-22. The cut-off score of Hansraj College in the third list is 95.66 per cent for BSc Hons Botany. The minimum cut off score for admission to BSc Hons Chemistry is 97.66 per cent. In the Sciences, admission is closed in all programmes except Computer Science. The admission to all the undergraduate courses has closed in the third cut-off list in most courses at Jesus and Mary College.

At Hindu College, admission against 3rd cut-off is closed for all the programmes.

At Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), the admission for the Mathematics programme has been closed in the third list for unreserved category candidates. The cut-off score for BSc (Hons) Statistics programme stands at 98.75 per cent, a drop from 99 per cent in the second list.

At Miranda House, admission for all Science courses for this academic year is closed.

Ramjas College cut-off has dropped marginally around 0.50 per cent to 1 percentage points in the third cut-off list. Statistics, Chemistry and Mathematics cut-offs closed at 98.25 per cent, 96.66 per cent and 98 per cent.

The Delhi University has 70,000 undergraduate seats. The first DU cut-off list was released last on October 1 and the second on October 9. DU admission against the 3rd DU cut-off list will begin from October 18.

