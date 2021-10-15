DU 3rd Cut-Off List Tomorrow; Over 48,000 Seats Filled

DU 3rd cut-off list will release tomorrow

The University of Delhi will release its third cut-off list for admission to various undergraduate programmes tomorrow, October 16. DU colleges will release cut-off lists on their official websites and the combined cut-off lists for Arts and Commerce, Science, and BA Programmes will be declared at admissions.uod.ac.in.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The admission process under the first and second cut-off lists has been concluded and the university has received 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-offs, while 48,582 students have paid the fees and taken admission.

DU is conducting admission for 70,000 seats and more than half of the seats are already filled under the first two cut-off lists. DU colleges like Hindu College, Aryabhatta College, Indraprastha College For Women have informed that the admission process for many courses including BA(Honours), English (hons), History (hons), Computer Science (hons), Mathematics (hons) among others.

According to a PTI report, Dr Jaswinder Singh, the principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, said nearly 440 seats out of 820 have been filled up.

"We have 10 students who have applied to the B.Com programme. The cut-offs are likely to see a one per cent decline in the third list," Mr Jaswinder added.

DU fourth cut-off list and fifth cut-off list will be released on November 1 and November 8 respectively. However, these cut-off lists will be released as per the availability of seats as declared by DU through the admission portal.