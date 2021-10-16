DU 3rd Cut-Off List Today, Many Colleges Expected To Close Admission

DU 4rd cut-off list today

The University of Delhi will release the third cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today, October 16. The centralised DU 3rd cut-off list 2021 will be released at admission.uod.ac.in and colleges will announce cut-offs on their websites. Admission against the third cut-off list will be conducted from 10 am on October 18 up to 11:59 pm on October 21.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

After the third list, based on the availability of seats, the university will release a special cut-off list.

Over 13,000 students secured their admission under the second cut-off list at Delhi University. The total number of applications so far is over 1.15 lakh, according to official data.

As many as 51,974 students have paid their admission fees during the first two rounds of admission. The university has around 70,000 seats for merit-based undergraduate admissions.

Admission to some of the undergraduate courses is given on the basis of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021. Result of the entrance exam is awaited.

The second cut-off list, released on October 9, witnessed a marginal decline between 0.25 and 1.25 percentage points in various courses.

While cut-offs may decline further in the third list, many DU colleges have already closed admission to the most sought-after programmes.

Dr Babli Moitra Saraf, principal of Indraprastha College For Women, had earlier this week said the college is likely to fill up most of the unreserved seats in several courses, while BA(Honours) Sanskrit is likely to remain open in the third list.

"We have filled up the unreserved seats in B Com (Honours) while there is a gap of almost seven seats in BA(Honours) Economics. We have taken 101 admissions against 79 seats in B Com (Honours) and out of these 75 admissions are in the unreserved category which has 31 seats. The course is likely to be closed for the general category in the third list while Economics (Honours) might be open," he said.

At Aryabhatta College, English (Hons), History(Hons), Computer Science (Hons), Mathematics (Hons), Economics(Hons), BA programmes may not have third cut-offs.