DU 3rd Cut-Off List Out: Admission At Hindu College, LSR, Miranda Closes For Many Courses
The Delhi University third cut-off list was released on Saturday, with many courses being closed for admissions, while a few reopening again.
At Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) admission for Mathematics is closed in the third list for unreserved category. The cut-off score for BSc (Hons) Statistics programme stands at 98.75 per cent, a drop from 99 per cent in the second list. The cut-off score for BA (Hons) Economics stands at 99 per cent, while for BA (Hons) English, the cut-off marks against the 3rd cut-off list is 98 per cent and 98.75 per cent for BCom (Hons).
Miranda House will not open admission under the third cut-off list for Chemistry (Honours), Physics (Honours), Zoology (Honours) and all other Science courses.
Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has concluded the admission process for all programmes but Hindi. The college has not issued a third list for top courses which means that the seats have already been filled.
After the third list, based on the availability of seats, the university will release a special cut-off list. The admission process under the first and second cut-off lists has been concluded and the university has received 1,18,878 applications under the first two cut-offs, while 48,582 students have paid the fees and taken admission, as per official data. The university has around 70,000 seats for merit-based undergraduate admissions.