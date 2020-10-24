DU 3rd Cut-Off List For Arts And Commerce: Economics Cut-Off Drops At LSR, Hansraj, SRCC

Delhi University's third cut-off list is out for all the colleges. The 3rd cut-off list will be made available by tonight on the official website – du.ac.in. With the release of the third cut-off list of the Delhi University’s colleges, Hansraj College’s BA (Hons) Economics cut-off has been reduced from 98.5% in the second DU cut-off 2020 to 97.75% in the third cut-off list, a decrease of 0.75 percentage points. Admission is closed in other popular programmes such as B.Com and English. In BA (Hons) Philosophy, too, there is a drop of 1.25 percentage points.

Admission against the 3rd cutoff will start from 26th October 2020. However, not a lot of courses will be available as seats in popular courses are filled.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women had set 100% cut-off score for BA (Hons) Psychology, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Economics, however, as per the data shared at the college’s website, all the seats were vacant under the first cut-off list for the Economics programme. Seats are available under the three courses with aspirants requiring 98.25% for BA (Hons) Economics and 96.75% for BA (Hons) Psychology and 99.25% for BA (Hons) Political Science. BA (Hons) Journalism, which was available at a cut-off of 99.25% at LSR, is available at 99% in the third list.

At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the Economics cut-off has dropped 0.25 percentage points from 99% to 98.75% in the third cut-off list. In SRCC first cut-off list, the Commerce cut-off has risen from 98.5% in 2019 to 99.5% this year.

The undergraduate merit-based admission at Jesus & Mary College for most of the courses for the academic year 2020-21 has now been closed.

At Hindu College, in the third round, the cut-off is the same for all three programmes that are granting admission for B.A. (Hons.) Economics, Commerce and Sociology. Hindu College’s Economics and Commerce cut-off has been set at 98%. For other honours programmes, admission has been closed.

In the third cut-off list of Miranda House, the score for BA (Hons.) Economics programme is set at 98%. For English, Hindi and History courses, the cut-off scores are 98%, 91% and 98.25%, respectively.

Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College, the cut-off marks for BA (Hons.) Economics closed at 95.75% for general category students. For B.com (Hons) programme in Sri Aurbindo College, the cut-off score is 94.5% while the admission to the Political Science programme has closed. The admission to B.com (Hons) programme was closed under the second cut-off list, however, the 3rd cut-off list shows that the score has dropped 0.5 percentage point as compared to the first cut-off list.