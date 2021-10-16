DU 3rd Cut-Off List 2021: Admission To Economics, BCom (Hons) Open At SRCC, Hansraj, Ramjas

DU has released the third cut-off list today, October 16

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the third cut-off list today, October 16. Many colleges including Ramjas have closed the admission window for UG courses. However, at SRCC, admission to Economics and BCom (Hons) is open.

As per DU’s Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) 3rd cut off list, the cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics is 99.50 per cent, a decline from 99.75 per cent and BCom (Hons) is 99 per cent, a drop from 99.12 per cent. SRCC pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and Bcom (Honours) at 100 per cent during the first cut-off.

Ramjas College cut-off has dropped marginally around 0.50 per cent to 1 percentage points in the third cut-off list. Statistics, Chemistry and Mathematics cut-offs closed at 98.25 per cent, 96.66 per cent and 98 per cent. At Ramjas, BA (Hons) Economics has dropped from 99 per cent in the 2nd cut-off list to 98.75 in the 3rd. For BA (Hons) English, it is 98 per cent in the 3rd list, a decline from 98.25 per cent from the 2nd list. The 3rd cut-off for BCom (Hons) is 98.75 per cent.

The cut-off score of Hansraj College in the third list is 95.66 per cent for BSc Hons Botany. The minimum cut off score for admission to BSc Hons Chemistry is 97.66 per cent. At Hansraj College, cut-offs in BA (Hons) Economics and BA (Hons) English closed at 99 per cent and 98 per cent. The college has set 98.75 per cent cut-off for admission to BCom (Hons).