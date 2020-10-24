DU 3rd Cut-Off List 2020: Where Can You Get Admission With 80% Or Less?

Image credit: Shutterstock DU UG Admission 2020: DU 3rd Cut-Off List Has Been Released

DU Admission 2020: The University of Delhi has released the DU third cut-off 2020 today, October 24, 2020. Candidates, who have already taken admission will be able to change course or college during the third phase of the admission process.Also, those students who are yet to enroll themselves in a DU college will be able to take admission against the DU 3rd cut-off 2020. While the DU UG admission cut-off for most of the colleges are above 90%, there are some colleges where admission will be given at cut-off marks as low as 80%.

Following are the colleges where admission will be granted at 80% or less

3rd Cut-Off List Of DU 2020: Colleges With 80% Or Less Cut-Off Marks

B.A. (Hons.) Social Work

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 77%

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi Patrikarita

Aditi Mahavidyalaya: 69%

B.A. (Hons.) Hindi

Bhagini Nivedita College: 70%

College of Vocational Studies: 79%

Deshbandhu

College: 79%

Kamala Nehru College: 80%

Lakshmibai College: 79%

P.G.D.A.V. College: 80%

Ram Lal Anand College: 79.50%

Ramanujan College: 79%

Satyawati College (Evening): 78%

Shyam Lal College (Evening): 80%

Sri Aurobindo College: 78.25%

Sri Aurobindo College (Evening): 75%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 77.25%

Swami Shardhanand College: 76%

Vivekananda College: 79%

Zakir Husain Delhi College: 79.50%

B.A. (Hons.) Sanskrit

Bharati College: 67%

Dyal Singh College: 67.50%

P.G.D.A.V. College: 60%

Indraprastha College for Women: 60%

Mata Sundri College for Women: 50%

Maitreyi College: 63%

Indraprastha College for Women: 45%

Kamala Nehru College: 65%

Kalindi College: 45%

Lakshmibai College: 51%

Rajdhani College: 67%

Ramjas College: 75.75%

Shivaji College: 69.50%

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women: 55%

Vivekananda College: 53%

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening): 56%

B.A. (Hons.) Punjabi

Dyal Singh College: 53%

Mata Sundri College for Women: 50%

Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce: 58%

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College: 55%

B.A. (Hons.) Urdu

Dyal Singh College: 67%

Satyawati College: 58%

B.Voc Web Designing

Kalindi College: 80%