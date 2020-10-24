DU 3rd Cut-Off For Science: Maths Admission Closes At Hansraj, LSR; Marginal Dip In Chemistry

The University of Delhi has released its 3rd cut-off list today, October 24, with most of the programmes closing undergraduate admission for the academic year 2020-21. The cut-off score of Hansraj College in the third list is 96% for BSc Hons. Chemistry. The minimum cut off score for admission to BA Hons. Zoology is 95.33%. In the sciences, admission is closed in all programmes except Chemistry and Zoology. The admission to all the undergraduate courses has closed as per the third cut-off list in Jesus & Mary College.

At Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), the admission for Mathematics programme has been closed in the third list for unreserved category candidates, however, the admission remains open for rest of the aspirants. The cut-off score for B.Sc (Hons.) Statistics programme stands at 98% while the admission to all other programmes has been closed.

Follow Live Updates Here:

Hindu College 3rd cut-off is remained unchanged (98.75%) for the Mathematics course. Admissions to three BSc (Hons) courses— Physics, Chemistry and Zoology have been closed. In the case of Statistics, the cut-off rose one percentage point and closed at 98.75% in the 3rd cut-off list.

At Miranda House, cut-offs in Mathematics and Physics closed at 97.25% and 97.33%. The college has closed admission for all other science courses for this academic year. In the first science cut-off list of Miranda House, the score increased by two percentage points for Mathematics and one point for Physics as that of 2019.

Ramjas College cut-off has dropped by one percentage point from 97% to 95.66% for the Chemistry programme. Mathematics, Physics and Zoology cut-offs closed at 96.25%, 96.66% and 95.33%.

Delhi University’s Rajdhani College, for the BSc Maths course, the cut-off stands at 93.25%. According to the SGTB Khalsa College’s third cut-off list, admission to most of the undergraduate programmes has already been closed for the general category, except BSc. (Hons.) Computer Science and BSc. (Hons.) Mathematics. For admissions to BSc (Hons.) Mathematics and BSc (Hons.) Computer Science is 95.75%. At Zakir Husain College, admission to most of the courses remains open.

The Delhi University has 70,000 undergraduate seats. The first DU cut-off list was released last on October 10 with almost 50% of the seats being filled. Over 9,700 students applied for admission in undergraduate courses at Delhi University on the first day of admission under the second cut-off list. DU admission against the 3rd DU cut-off list will begin from October 26 and continue till October 28.