DU 3rd Cut-Off Arts And Commerce: Most Colleges Close Admission; Some Reopen For A Few Courses

DU 4rd cut-off list out for Arts, Commerce

The Delhi University has released its 3rd cut-off list today, October 16, with most of the colleges closing undergraduate admission for the academic year 2021-22 and a few others reopening their admission window. Gargi College and Kirori Mal College are among the colleges which have reopened their admission against the 3rd cut-off list.

At Gargi College, admission to BA (Hons) Economics has reopened on the DU 3rd cut-off list. The 3rd cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics is 98.50 per cent. For BA (Hons) English, the 3rd cut-off has dropped from 98 per cent to 97.25 per cent. For BCom and BCom (Hons), the 3rd cut-off is 96.50 per cent and 97.75 per cent respectively. The cut-off during the 2nd cut-off for BCom and BCom (Hons) were 98 per cent and 98.5 per cent respectively.

At Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), the admission for BA Honours Hindi and Philosophy programmes have been closed in the third list for unreserved category candidates. The cut-off score for BA (Hons) Economics stands at 99 per cent, a drop from 9.50 per cent in the second list. For BA (Hons) English, the cut-off marks against the 3rd cut-off list is 98 per cent (98.75 per cent in the 2nd list), while it is 98.75 per cent for BCom (Hons), a drop from 99.50 per cent in the second.

At Hansraj College, cut-offs in BA (Hons) Economics and BA (Hons) English closed at 99 per cent and 98 per cent. The college has set 98.75 per cent cut-off for admission to BCom (Hons).

Hindu College cut-off has dropped by a marginal percentage point from 99.25 per cent to 99 per cent for the BA (Hons) Economics. For BCom (Hons), the 3rd cut off is 98.75 per cent (99 per cent in the second cut off). For courses including English and Hindi, admission against the 3rd cut-off list have closed.

Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College, for the BA Honours English, the cut-off stands at 98 per cent, which has reopened after being closed during the 2nd list. For BA Hindi, the cut-off has dropped from 94 per cent in the 2nd list to 93.5 per cent in the third.

At Ramjas, BA (Hons) Economics has dropped from 99 per cent in the 2nd cut-off list to 98.75 in the 3rd. For BA (Hons) English, it is 98 per cent in the 3rd list, a decline from 98.25 per cent from the 2nd list. The 3rd cut-off for BCom (Hons) is 98.75 per cent.

As per DU’s SRCC 3rd cut off list, the cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics is 99.50 per cent, a decline from 99.75 per cent and BCom (Hons) is 99 per cent, a drop from 99.12 per cent.

At Sri Venketeswara College, admission against 3rd cut-off list for BA (Hons) Economics is 98.50 per cent, 97.75 for BA (Hons) English and 99 per cent for BCom and 99.25 per cent for BCom (Hons).