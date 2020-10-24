  • Home
Live

DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020 Live Updates: Delhi University Starts Releasing Third Cut-Off Scores For Remaining Seats

DU Admission 2020: The University of Delhi is releasing the DU third cut-off list today, October 24. Admission against the 3rd cut-off list of DU 2020 will be held from October 26 to October 28, 2020.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 24, 2020 6:07 pm IST

DU UG Admission 2020: the 3rd DU cut-off list of DU 2020 is being released today
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020 Live Updates: The Delhi University is releasing the DU third cut-off 2020 list for undergraduate programmes today, October 24, 2020. Various colleges such as Hindu, PGDAV, Hansraj, SRCC, LSR, JMC, Aryabhatta, Ramjas, Miranda, Kirori Mal, Daulat Ram among others will release the DU 3rd cut-off list today indicating the scores at which admission to several undergraduate programmes would be granted. DU admission against the 3rd DU cut-off list will begin from October 26 and continue till October 28. Candidates who have already taken admission will be able to change their course or colleges in the third phase of admission. Also, those candidates, who are yet to take admission will be able to get through with the third DU cut-off 2020 as a slight dip in the cut-off scores is expected. Admission at DU against the first cut-off list started on October 12. The second cut-off list was released on October 17. According to official information, more than 82% seats at Delhi University have been filled during the first and second phases. As many as 35,500 seats were filled under the first DU cut-off list, and 22,147 seats were filled in the second phase.

Follow DU third cut-off 2020 live updates here

Live updates

DU UG Admission 2020: The University of Delhi is releasing the DU third cut-off list today, October 24. Admission against the 3rd cut-off list of DU 2020 will be held from October 26 to October 28, 2020. Various colleges such as Hindu, PGDAV, Hansraj, SRCC, LSR, JMC, Aryabhatta, Ramjas, Miranda, Kirori Mal, Daulat Ram among others will release the DU 3rd cut-off list today.

06:07 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

DU Cut Off 2020: Second List

Physics (Honours) Cut-Off Marks In Second List For General Category Candidates

Gargi College: 95.66

Kirori Mal College: 96.66

Hansraj College: 97.33

Miranda House: 97.67

Ramjas College: 97.33

Acharya Narendra Dev College: 95

Daulat Ram College: 96

Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: 95.66

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: 96

Deshbandhu College: 93

Dyal Singh College: 94

Sri Venketeswara College: 97

Gargi College, DU

05:56 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

Cut-Off Trend At Kirori Mal College

At Kirori Mal College, cut-offs in Chemistry, Statistics and Physics have risen by one percentage point or more in the first list. As the varsity released the DU 2nd cut-off list, Mathematics cut-off dropped by 0.5 percentage points and closed at 96.5%, while Chemistry, Statistics and Physics closed at 96%, 98% and 96.66% respectively.

Kirori Mal College, University Of Delhi

05:51 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

DU Third Cut Off List 2020

Out of the many many colleges, Kamala Nehru College might close admissions in most of the courses offered. Hindu college is expected to release the cut-off for certain courses including BA (H) Sanskrit. SRCC made a significant drop in the 2nd cut-off list, however, the college is yet to take more admissions as per the availability of seats. Though the DU admissions could be closed, around 300 seats are still available in both courses combined.

DU Admission 2020 (Photo From Shutterstock) 

05:40 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

DU Cut-Offs 2020 Second List: Colleges with the lowest DU cut-offs for BA (Hons) Economics




College

DU First Cut-Offs 2020 (General Category)

Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women 

93

Satyawati College (Evening), Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)

93.5

Kalindi College

95

Shyam Lal College, Shyam Lal College (Evening), Lakshmibai College 

95.5

Ramanujan College, Rajdhani College, Motilal Nehru College, Janki Devi Memorial College, College of Vocational Studies

96



05:31 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

DU NCWEB First Cut-Off 2020: BCom

NCWEB Cut-Off 2020 (BCom)

05:27 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

NCWEB Cut-Off 2020: BA Programme

The Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), University of Delhi, has released the first admission cut-off list today. 

DU NCWEB 1st cut-off list 2020: BA Programme

05:21 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

DU Cut-Off 2020

DU cut-off 2020 Second List: Colleges with highest cut-offs  for BA (Hons) Economics: 

College

DU First Cut-offs 2020 (General Category)

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR)

99

Shri Ram College of Commerce 

99

Hindu College

98.75

Miranda House, Hans Raj College

98.5

Sri Venkateswara College, Ramjas College

 98.25


05:18 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

DU 3rd Cut Off 2020: Top Colleges Expected To Close Admission

Most likely, many top colleges will close their intake in the 3rd cut-off only as a few seats are remaining. As few colleges might lower their cut-off, reopening of seats in colleges is also expected.


DU UG Admission (Photo By Ganesh Chandra)

05:16 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

DU 3rd Cut-Off List 2020: Hindu College 2nd Round Marks

Hindu College Cut-Off 202 for different honours programmes as per the second list: 

Economics: 98.75

English: Closed

Hindi: Closed

History: Closed

Philosopy: 97

Political Science: Closed

Sanskrit: Closed

Sociology: 98.5

BCom (Hons) 98.25

Statistics: 97.75

Botany: 96

Chemistry: Closed

Mathematics: 98.75

Physics: Closed

Zoology: Closed

05:04 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020: Over 82% Seats Filled

According to officials, more than 82 % seats in Delhi University have been filled after the conclusion of DU admission under the DU 2nd cut-off list. Read

05:01 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

Du 3rd Cut Off 2020

Delhi University is releasing the 3rd cut-off list for DU admission 2020 for undergraduate programs today. On the basis of the individual DU cut-offs of the colleges, the Delhi University will hold admission from October 26 to 28, 2020.

DU Admission 2020 Third Cut Off List (Photo By Ganesh Chandra)

04:57 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

DU Cut-Off 2020 Live Updates

Analysis of Zakir Hussain College Cut-Off

Botany: 88 (dropped by 1 percentage points)

Chemistry: 92 (dropped by 2 percentage points)

Zoology: Closed

Economics: Closed

English: Closed

History: Closed

Hindi: 79.5 (same as the 2nd cut-off)

BA (Hons) Political Science: 93 (dropped by 1 percentage points)

B.Com (Hons): 94 (dropped by 1 percentage points)

B.Sc Mathematics: 94 (dropped by 1 percentage points)

04:56 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

DU Third Cut-Off 2020: Zakir Hussain College

Zakir Hussain College Cut-Off

Zakir Hussain College Cut-Off 2020

04:53 PM IST
Oct. 24, 2020

DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020: Zakir Hussain College

Zakir Hussain College 3rd Cut-Off 2020

Botany: 88

Chemistry: 92

Zoology: Closed

Economics: Closed

English: Closed

History: Closed

Hindi: 79.5

BA (Hons) Political Science: 93

B.Com (Hons): 94

B.Sc Mathematics: 94

DU cut-off list DU Cut off lists Delhi Univeristy
