DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020 Live Updates: The Delhi University is releasing the DU third cut-off 2020 list for undergraduate programmes today, October 24, 2020. Various colleges such as Hindu, PGDAV, Hansraj, SRCC, LSR, JMC, Aryabhatta, Ramjas, Miranda, Kirori Mal, Daulat Ram among others will release the DU 3rd cut-off list today indicating the scores at which admission to several undergraduate programmes would be granted. DU admission against the 3rd DU cut-off list will begin from October 26 and continue till October 28. Candidates who have already taken admission will be able to change their course or colleges in the third phase of admission. Also, those candidates, who are yet to take admission will be able to get through with the third DU cut-off 2020 as a slight dip in the cut-off scores is expected. Admission at DU against the first cut-off list started on October 12. The second cut-off list was released on October 17. According to official information, more than 82% seats at Delhi University have been filled during the first and second phases. As many as 35,500 seats were filled under the first DU cut-off list, and 22,147 seats were filled in the second phase.

Follow DU third cut-off 2020 live updates here