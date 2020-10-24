DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020 Live Updates: Delhi University Starts Releasing Third Cut-Off Scores For Remaining Seats
DU Admission 2020: The University of Delhi is releasing the DU third cut-off list today, October 24. Admission against the 3rd cut-off list of DU 2020 will be held from October 26 to October 28, 2020.
DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020 Live Updates: The Delhi University is releasing the DU third cut-off 2020 list for undergraduate programmes today, October 24, 2020. Various colleges such as Hindu, PGDAV, Hansraj, SRCC, LSR, JMC, Aryabhatta, Ramjas, Miranda, Kirori Mal, Daulat Ram among others will release the DU 3rd cut-off list today indicating the scores at which admission to several undergraduate programmes would be granted. DU admission against the 3rd DU cut-off list will begin from October 26 and continue till October 28. Candidates who have already taken admission will be able to change their course or colleges in the third phase of admission. Also, those candidates, who are yet to take admission will be able to get through with the third DU cut-off 2020 as a slight dip in the cut-off scores is expected. Admission at DU against the first cut-off list started on October 12. The second cut-off list was released on October 17. According to official information, more than 82% seats at Delhi University have been filled during the first and second phases. As many as 35,500 seats were filled under the first DU cut-off list, and 22,147 seats were filled in the second phase.
Physics (Honours) Cut-Off Marks In Second List For General Category Candidates
Gargi College: 95.66
Kirori Mal College: 96.66
Hansraj College: 97.33
Miranda House: 97.67
Ramjas College: 97.33
Acharya Narendra Dev College: 95
Daulat Ram College: 96
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College: 95.66
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College: 96
Deshbandhu College: 93
Dyal Singh College: 94
Sri Venketeswara College: 97
Cut-Off Trend At Kirori Mal College
At Kirori Mal College, cut-offs in Chemistry, Statistics and Physics have risen by one percentage point or more in the first list. As the varsity released the DU 2nd cut-off list, Mathematics cut-off dropped by 0.5 percentage points and closed at 96.5%, while Chemistry, Statistics and Physics closed at 96%, 98% and 96.66% respectively.
Out of the many many colleges, Kamala Nehru College might close admissions in most of the courses offered. Hindu college is expected to release the cut-off for certain courses including BA (H) Sanskrit. SRCC made a significant drop in the 2nd cut-off list, however, the college is yet to take more admissions as per the availability of seats. Though the DU admissions could be closed, around 300 seats are still available in both courses combined.
DU Cut-Offs 2020 Second List: Colleges with the lowest DU cut-offs for BA (Hons) Economics
College
DU First Cut-Offs 2020 (General Category)
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women
93
Satyawati College (Evening), Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
93.5
Kalindi College
95
Shyam Lal College, Shyam Lal College (Evening), Lakshmibai College
95.5
Ramanujan College, Rajdhani College, Motilal Nehru College, Janki Devi Memorial College, College of Vocational Studies
96
DU NCWEB First Cut-Off 2020: BCom
NCWEB Cut-Off 2020: BA Programme
The Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), University of Delhi, has released the first admission cut-off list today.
DU cut-off 2020 Second List: Colleges with highest cut-offs for BA (Hons) Economics:
College
DU First Cut-offs 2020 (General Category)
Lady Shri Ram College (LSR)
99
Shri Ram College of Commerce
99
Hindu College
98.75
Miranda House, Hans Raj College
98.5
Sri Venkateswara College, Ramjas College
98.25
DU 3rd Cut Off 2020: Top Colleges Expected To Close Admission
Most likely, many top colleges will close their intake in the 3rd cut-off only as a few seats are remaining. As few colleges might lower their cut-off, reopening of seats in colleges is also expected.
DU 3rd Cut-Off List 2020: Hindu College 2nd Round Marks
Hindu College Cut-Off 202 for different honours programmes as per the second list:
Economics: 98.75
English: Closed
Hindi: Closed
History: Closed
Philosopy: 97
Political Science: Closed
Sanskrit: Closed
Sociology: 98.5
BCom (Hons) 98.25
Statistics: 97.75
Botany: 96
Chemistry: Closed
Mathematics: 98.75
Physics: Closed
Zoology: Closed
DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020: Over 82% Seats Filled
According to officials, more than 82 % seats in Delhi University have been filled after the conclusion of DU admission under the DU 2nd cut-off list. Read
Delhi University is releasing the 3rd cut-off list for DU admission 2020 for undergraduate programs today. On the basis of the individual DU cut-offs of the colleges, the Delhi University will hold admission from October 26 to 28, 2020.
Analysis of Zakir Hussain College Cut-Off
Botany: 88 (dropped by 1 percentage points)
Chemistry: 92 (dropped by 2 percentage points)
Zoology: Closed
Economics: Closed
English: Closed
History: Closed
Hindi: 79.5 (same as the 2nd cut-off)
BA (Hons) Political Science: 93 (dropped by 1 percentage points)
B.Com (Hons): 94 (dropped by 1 percentage points)
B.Sc Mathematics: 94 (dropped by 1 percentage points)
Zakir Hussain College 3rd Cut-Off 2020
Botany: 88
Chemistry: 92
Zoology: Closed
Economics: Closed
English: Closed
History: Closed
Hindi: 79.5
BA (Hons) Political Science: 93
B.Com (Hons): 94
B.Sc Mathematics: 94