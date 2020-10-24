  • Home
DU 3rd Cut-Off 2020: Delhi University Admission Third Cut-Off List Expected Today

DU Admission 2020: The third DU Cut-Off list for undergraduate admissions at Delhi University is expected to be released today.

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 24, 2020 8:22 am IST

DU UG Admission: 3rd Cut-Off list of DU 2020 likely to be released today

DU Third Cut-Off 2020: The University of Delhi is expected to release the third undergraduate admission cut off list today, October 24, 2020. Students who have already taken admission at a DU college will have the option to change the college or course during the admission against the DU third cut-off list 2020. Also, candidates who have not enrolled themselves yet will be able to take admission in the third phase.

Admission at DU against the first cut-off list started on October 12 with top colleges asking over 99% for admission to popular programmes. At LSR, the first cut-off mark for admission to BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology programmes stood at 100%. The second cut-off list was released on October.. and admission against it started on .. It saw a marginal drop in required marks for admission.

According to official’s DU cut-off 2020 is high as many Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students have scored over 95% in their board exams. The university have received over 2 lakh applications from CBSE board students.

Despite high cut-off marks, over 9,700 students applied for admission against the second list on the first day. On day 2, over 4,800 students applied for admission against the second DU cut-off list.

DU Admission 2020 Process

Candidates who meet the DU third cut-off can apply online for admission in the third phase. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the university has adopted a contactless admission process.

1- Check the colleges affiliated to DU and DU third cut-offs 2020

2- Select the preferred DU college and course

3- Register at the college websites

4- Fill the application with required details

5- Submit

