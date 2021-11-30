  • Home
  • Education
  • DU 3rd, 5th, 7th Semester Exams From Today; University Cautions Students Against Using Unfair Means

DU 3rd, 5th, 7th Semester Exams From Today; University Cautions Students Against Using Unfair Means

DU Online Exams: Ahead of the online open book exams (OBE) for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, Delhi University on Monday issued guidelines, asking students not to use unfair means and to ensure that they have documentary proof in case there is a delay in uploading answer sheets.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 30, 2021 10:12 am IST

RELATED NEWS

DU PG 2nd Merit List 2021 Released For Some Programmes; Direct Link
DU Admission 2021: 2nd Special Drive Cut-Off List Out At Admission.uod.ac.in
NCWEB Special Cut-Off 2021 List Out; Online Admission Begins November 26
DU UG Admission 2021: 2nd Special Drive Cut-Off List Today
DU Admissions 2021: Special Cut-Off List Releasing Tomorrow, Important Details
DU's New Academic Session For First-Year UG Students Begins
DU 3rd, 5th, 7th Semester Exams From Today; University Cautions Students Against Using Unfair Means
DU open book exams starting today
New Delhi:

Ahead of the online open book exams (OBE) for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, Delhi University on Monday issued guidelines, asking students not to use unfair means and to ensure that they have documentary proof in case there is a delay in uploading answer sheets. According to the guidelines, students are supposed to submit their scripts on the OBE portal only.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

"All the students are advised not to use any unfair means while writing the exam. They must be very careful in writing exams, a system is in place to detect copying/use of unfair means in the examination," the guidelines stated.

During the OBE in June, over 350 students were caught using unfair means and as a result, their paper or entire semester was cancelled, they said.

"If submission (of scripts) on the portal gets delayed beyond one hour, students can use an additional one hour to upload the scripts on the OBE portal (that is the 5th hour), but in that case students have to keep the documentary evidences (4-5 snapshots of the delay in uploading)," they said.

In other words, students will have three hours for writing answers plus one hour for downloading the question paper and uploading scripts and one hour for delayed submission. The guidelines stated that results of answer scripts submitted by email may get delayed due to the verification process, as had happened during the OBE in December, March and June.

"Partially submitted answers by email would not be accepted. Submission by both email and on the portal will not be accepted," they said. DU will hold third, fifth and seventh semester examinations for all its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Online Portal DU Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Major Papers Start Today; Details On Admit Card, Date Sheet, Sample Paper
Live | CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exams LIVE: Major Papers Start Today; Details On Admit Card, Date Sheet, Sample Paper
NEET PG Counselling: OPD Services Affected In 3 Centre-Run Hospitals For Third Consecutive Day
NEET PG Counselling: OPD Services Affected In 3 Centre-Run Hospitals For Third Consecutive Day
CBSE Term 1 Exam For Class 10 Major Papers Begins Today
CBSE Term 1 Exam For Class 10 Major Papers Begins Today
NVS Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended For JNV Class 6 Selection Test
NVS Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended For JNV Class 6 Selection Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................