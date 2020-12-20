  • Home
  • Education
  • DU 2nd Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released, Check Here

DU 2nd Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released, Check Here

DU UG Admission 2020: The University of Delhi has released the second special cut-off list for undergraduate admissions.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 20, 2020 12:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Likely To Release Second Special Cut-Off List Today
Hindu College Alumni Providing Financial Help To Students Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Delhi University Releases DU Second Special Cut-Off Schedule; Details Here
DU NCWEB Releases 7th Cut-Off List; Admission Begins Tomorrow
Delhi University Considering Introduction Of 4-Year UG Courses Under New NEP
Hindu College Disburses Pandemic Study Grant To Needy Students
DU 2nd Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released, Check Here
DU 2nd Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released, Check Here
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

DU second special cut-off: The University of Delhi has released the 2nd DU special cut-off list for admission to different undergraduate programmes. The special cut-off lists, DU said, will be displayed by different colleges affiliated to the university by Monday, December 21. The combined list will be displayed on the DU website, du.ac.in.

Candidates, after verifying that they meet the required DU cut-off, can register for admission. However, different colleges have released different sets of guidelines to admit students.

As per official information, candidates who meet cut-off marks and other eligibility conditions will be able to apply for admission from December 21 (from 10 am) to December 22 (till 5 pm). Last date to pay admission fees against the 2nd DU special cut-off is December 26. The University this year has been following a contactless admission process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only those candidates who could not take admission in the previous cut-off rounds, including the first special cut-off and the special drive, will be considered for admission in this round, DU said.

Applicants who have taken admission (including NCWEB) at a DU College are not eligible to participate in the 2nd special cut-off admissions, Delhi University said.

DU 2nd Special Cut-Off 2020: Arts and Commerce

DU Second Special Cut-Off 2020: Science

DU 2nd Special Cut-Off 2020: BA Programme

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission DU UG Admission DU Cut off lists
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET Registration 2020 For MBA, BArch Ends Today, Apply At Mahacet.org
MHT CET Registration 2020 For MBA, BArch Ends Today, Apply At Mahacet.org
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Cbse.nic.in
CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2021 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Cbse.nic.in
SNAP 2020 Exam Today At 11 AM
SNAP 2020 Exam Today At 11 AM
CBSE Revised Syllabus, Sample Paper For Class 12 Chemistry Exam
CBSE Revised Syllabus, Sample Paper For Class 12 Chemistry Exam
XAT 2021 Admit Card On December 21 At Xatonline.in, Here’s How To Download
XAT 2021 Admit Card On December 21 At Xatonline.in, Here’s How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................