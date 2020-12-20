Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU 2nd Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released, Check Here

DU second special cut-off: The University of Delhi has released the 2nd DU special cut-off list for admission to different undergraduate programmes. The special cut-off lists, DU said, will be displayed by different colleges affiliated to the university by Monday, December 21. The combined list will be displayed on the DU website, du.ac.in.

Candidates, after verifying that they meet the required DU cut-off, can register for admission. However, different colleges have released different sets of guidelines to admit students.

As per official information, candidates who meet cut-off marks and other eligibility conditions will be able to apply for admission from December 21 (from 10 am) to December 22 (till 5 pm). Last date to pay admission fees against the 2nd DU special cut-off is December 26. The University this year has been following a contactless admission process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Only those candidates who could not take admission in the previous cut-off rounds, including the first special cut-off and the special drive, will be considered for admission in this round, DU said.

Applicants who have taken admission (including NCWEB) at a DU College are not eligible to participate in the 2nd special cut-off admissions, Delhi University said.

DU 2nd Special Cut-Off 2020: Arts and Commerce

DU Second Special Cut-Off 2020: Science

DU 2nd Special Cut-Off 2020: BA Programme