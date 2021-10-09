DU 2nd Cut-Offs 2021: Admission To Economics, Commerce Courses Open At SRCC, Hansraj

DU cut-off list released; admission for Commerce courses open at Hansraj, SRCC

The Delhi University has released the second cut-off list today, October 9. With many colleges closing the admission window against the 2nd cut-off list, admission at Hansraj College and SRCC is open. The minimum score required for admission to Economics at Hansraj has been reduced from 99.75 per cent in the first DU cut-off 2021 to 99 per cent in this one, a decrease of 0.75 percentage points. The Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), which had pegged the cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics and Bcom (Honours) at 100 per cent, has reduced the asking marks to 99.75 per cent and 99.12 per cent, respectively, in the second list.

At Jesus and Mary College, apart from Hindi (Honours), the cut-off for which has been pegged at 68 per cent, BVoc Retail Management and IT and BVoc Healthcare Management, JMC has said there won't be any second list for other courses, which means their seats have been filled.

At Ramjas College, the highest cut off score is 100 per cent for Political Science. The cut-off for the Economics programme is 99 per cent, same as 1st cut-off marks. For the BCom (Hons) programme, the cut-off also has remained the same as in the first list -- 99 per cent.

At Aryabhatta College, there is decline in the cut-off list ranging between 0.25 to one per cent. The college had kept the highest cut-off for BA (Honours) Psychology among all the courses at 98.5 per cent in the first list which came down to 98.25 per cent in the second list.

The cut-offs for BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) Hindi, BSc (Honours) Mathematics saw a one per cent decline to 97, 85 and 96 per cent, respectively. The cut-off for BA (Honours) English and BA (Honours) History, BCom (Honours) have come down to 95.5 per cent, 94.5 per cent and 97.5 per cent, a decline of 0.5 per cent from the list.