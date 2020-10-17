DU 2nd Cut-Offs 2020: Admission To Economics, Commerce Courses Open At SRCC, Hansraj

The Delhi University has released the second cut-off list today, October 17. Hansraj College has seen the most significant drop in cut-offs in BCom (Honours). The minimum score required for admission to it has reduced from 99.25% in the first DU cut-off 2020 to 98% in this one, a decrease of 1.25 percentage points. At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the cut-offs are same as that of the first list. The Economics cut-off remains 99% and the Commerce cut-off has dropped a percentage point to 98.5%, however, the admission is open in both the programmes- BA Economics and BCom (Hons). In SRCC first cut-off list, the Commerce cut-off has risen from 98.5% in 2019 to 99.5% this year. The Economics cut-off has increased by just one mark (0.25 points) to 99%.

At Jesus and Mary College (JMC), the second cut-off has reduced by a mark in both History and Political Science. Admission at JMC is still open for Hindi at the same cut-offs as in the first-list of DU cut-offs 2020 and in History and Political Science.

At Ramjas College, the highest cut off score is 98.75% for BCom (Hons) and BA (Hons) Political Science. The cut-off for Economics programme is 98.25%, down by 0.25 percentage points. For the BCom (Hons) programme, the cut-off is 98.75%, drop of 0.25 points from 99% in the first list.

At Hindu College, in the second round, the cut-off mentioned for B.Com (98.25%) programme has dropped below Economics (98.75%). Admissions to Hindu College have been closed in these subjects- BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) History, BA (Hons) Political Science, Bsc (Hons) Chemistry, Bsc (Hons) Physics and Bsc (Hons) Zoology.

At PGDAV College, the cut-off for BSc Mathematics has dropped by two percentage points; for B. Com (Hons) by 1.5 points; and for B.Com by one point. The second-list cut-off for Sanskrit, however, remains the same 65%. BA (Hons) Political Science admissions closed at 88%.

