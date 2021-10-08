DU 2nd Cut-Off List Tomorrow; Hindu College, Miranda House To Close Admission To Many Courses

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU 2nd cut-off 2021: Miranda House, Hindu College will not have 2nd cut-off for many programmes

Delhi University will release the 2nd cut-off list for undergraduate admissions tomorrow, October 9. Colleges will release individual lists on their respective websites and the consolidated lists for Arts, Science and Commerce streams will be released at admissions.uod.ac.in.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Candidates will have to apply for admission against the second cut-off lists between October 11 and 13, 2021.

Delhi University has received around 60,000 applications for admission against the first cut-off list.

According to data shared by DU, 60,904 applications were received over the three days, of which 14,205 applications were approved on Thursday and 27,006 students paid the admission fee.

Hindu College will not give admission to Political Science, History, Hindi and some other programmes, including most of the Science programmes in the second list.

Almost all the courses will be closed for the unreserved category in the second cut-off list, said principal Anju Srivastava.

"We will be closed for admissions to Political Science (Honours), History (Honours), Hindi (Honours), BA programme, Philosophy (Honours), etc and almost all the science courses. I think we will only have seats left in BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours)," Prof Shrivastava told PTI.

Miranda House, ranked best college in the country by the Education Ministry, is another college to confirm that they will not have 2nd cut off for Political Science, Chemistry, Physics, and Zoology courses.

Miranda House has had nearly 1,600 admissions and the final picture will be clear only after the fee payments, said principal Dr Bijaylakshmi Nanda.

There will be seats remaining in courses like Sociology, History, Economics and some combinations of BA programme, the principal said.

This year, cut-offs in almost all the courses are higher than last year, with some colleges asking 100 per cent for popular courses. Many students with 100 per cent marks have already confirmed their admissions, colleges have informed.

However, despite high cut-offs, students with 90 per cent or below may get admission to some of the courses, including Hindi and Sanskrit.