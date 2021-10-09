  • Home
DU 2nd Cut-Off List For Hindu, Hansraj, Miranda Released; Admission Closed For Most Courses

The DU second cut-off list for admission to Delhi University’s Hindu College, Hansraj College and Miranda College has been released today, October 9 with admission to most courses closed.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 9, 2021 7:29 pm IST

New Delhi:

The DU second cut-off list for admission to Delhi University’s Hindu College, Hansraj College and Miranda College has been released today, October 9 with admission to most courses closed. With 36,130 students completing their admission process under the first cut-off list, a little over half of the seats at DU colleges have already been filled. Admission to most programmes at DU colleges have closed.

The Hindu College second cut-offs for DU UG admission shows that admission is closed for all courses at the college. Hindu College which had set a perfect 100 per cent for Political Science admission against the first cut-off list, has closed the admission window for all the programmes at the college for the General category students.

Delhi University's Hansraj College on Saturday set the cut-off at 96 per cent for BSc Honours Botany. The cut-off for BSc (Hons) Chemistry is 98.66 per cent. Economics has dropped from 99.75% to 99 per cent in the second cut-off, while for admission to BCom (Honours) it dropped from 99.75 per cent to 99 per cent in the second cut-off list.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) English and Political Science at Miranda House College has closed The cut-off list shows a decrease in the percentage in popular courses including Economics, some combinations of BA Programme etc.

Based on the cut-off list released today, students will now have to select courses and colleges they are eligible for at the official site— du.ac.in — and fill options. The entire admission process will be conducted online. The admission process against the second list will open on October 11.

